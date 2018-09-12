The St. Tammany Parish Planning Commission approved on Tuesday an amended ordinance that would allow some owners of rural land to subdivide their property without a public hearing.
The ordinance, proposed by St. Tammany Parish Councilman Richard Tanner, would allow minor subdivisions located above the parish’s Urban Growth Boundary Line to be approved administratively when they are served by a private road that existed before the boundary line was established in November 2010.
The Urban Growth Boundary Line runs from Pearl River, north of Abita Springs and Covington, to the Tangipahoa Parish line. "Minor subdivisions" are those consisting of five or fewer lots.
Tanner, who represents the largely rural District 6, indicated that most minor subdivisions in rural areas are created so that the ownership of family land can be split among family members as the families grow.
The amended ordinance allows the subdivisions to be approved without the expense of going through the public hearing process, in recognition of the fact that they have been routinely approved when hearings have been held.
The ordinance now goes to the St. Tammany Parish Council for its approval and adoption.
In other action, commissioners approved preliminary plans for Phases 2 and 3 of the River Club subdivision, containing a total of 93 lots on 69.56 acres south of Interstate 12 and east of La. 21, adjacent to the Tchefuncte River south of Covington.
The panel also gave final approval to Bedico Creek, Parcel C-1, 5 lots on 7.75 acres south of I-12, west of La. 1085 and Madisonville. No mandatory development fees were assessed because a public hearing on the project was held prior to the time the fees went into effect in 2005.
Action was postponed on preliminary plans for two large subdivisions north of I-12 and east of La. 1077, north of Goodbee. Approval of The Preserve at Goodbee Lakes, 91 lots on 75 acres, and Providence Park, Phase 1, 173 lots on 56.5 acres, was deferred so that the developers could address continuing concerns raised by the parish planning staff over what attorney Jeff Schoen, speaking on behalf of the developers, referred to as “fill issues.”
Also postponed was the hearing of final subdivision plans for Southern Oaks, Phase 1, 58 lots on 27.51 acres south of La. 22, east of La. 1085, west of Madisonville. The developer, Yanin, LLC, requested the delay after the parish planning staff noted that construction of several major elements of the subdivision plan had not been completed.
All votes were 10-0, with Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Dave Mannella absent.
Manella was arrested by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies earlier Tuesday on charge of alleged sexual battery. St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister called for Mannella to step down from the planning commission after news of his arrest broke on Tuesday, but there was no indication she had received his resignation prior to the start of the meeting.