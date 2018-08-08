St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No. 4 in Mandeville is holding open registration for its citizens' fire academy to be held throughout September.
The free program, led by the department's emergency personnel, gives citizens a hands-on opportunity to learn what it’s like to be an emergency responder and to perform rescue and firefighting activities.
“Ongoing fire education is critical to the safety of our community," said District Fire Chief Kenneth Moore. "As Mandeville’s population density continues to grow, the job of our emergency responders becomes increasingly important, but also more difficult. Through this training, our firefighters and EMS personnel give citizens a deeper understanding of what it takes to protect lives and property across District 4."
The academy will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.on three consecutive Tuesdays (Sept. 4, 11 and 18) and from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 29. The sessions will be held at various fire stations in the Mandeville fire district and surrounding areas. Deadline to register is 4 p.m. Aug. 17. Participants must be 18 or older and live within St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No. 4 boundaries.
To register, email your name, age, home address and phone number to fireprevention@mandevillefire.com.
Alliance for Good Government schedules candidate forums
The St. Tammany Chapter of the Alliance for Good Government announced it will hold candidate forums Aug. 8-9.
On Aug. 8, forums for candidates running for St. Tammany Parish School Board districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10 will be held at Covington City Council Chambers, 222 Kirkland St.
On Aug. 9, candidates for mayor of Abita Springs and the town's board of alderman will take part at Abita Springs Town Hall, 2216 Level St.
Both forums will begin at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The public is welcome.
Elections for all mentioned offices will be held Nov. 6.
Animal services millage to be on ballot
The St. Tammany Parish Council adopted a resolution at its August meeting to place renewal of the animal services millage on the Dec.8 ballot. Voters will be asked to renew the 10-year, one mill property tax — expected to generate an estimated $2,021,348 a year — to continue to fund maintenance, operations, equipment and capital improvements at the St. Tammany Parish Animal Shelter, which is run by the Department of Animal Services. The one-mill tax costs the owner of a property worth $200,000 in St. Tammany, with a homestead exemption, about $12.50 per year.
“This millage renewal is clearly important to our residents, and it is vital to the Department of Animal Services’ ongoing operations,” said parish President Pat Brister. “We encourage people to seriously consider this renewal and to go out and vote in the December election.”