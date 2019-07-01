June 17
Candice Mims: 37, 34020 Tupelo Lane, Slidell, possession of Schedule II
Antoine Brumfield: 24, 82269 Peterson Road, Folsom, drug court sanction.
Devante Washington: 19, 2131 Robin St., New Orleans, first degree robbery.
Kevin Louviere: 33, 74390 Downs Ave., Covington, two counts of monetary instrument abuse.
Travis Brown: 40, 423 E. 35th Ave., Covington, criminal trespass, simple burglary.
Marc Rice: 23, 162 Bluebird, Picayune, Miss., unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, obstruction of justice, possession of Schedule II.
Oscar Martinez: 26, 3101 Gracie St., Baton Rouge, DWI first offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, open container in motor vehicle, no taillights, driving without headlights, driver must be licensed, flight from officer/aggravated flight from an officer.
Cody Morales: 31, 1828 Octavia Drive, Mandeville, DWI third offense, improper lane use, no drivers license on person, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, unlawful refusal of chemical tests.
Brooke Naquin: 19, 84240 Curve Road, Folsom, fugitive.
Dillon Cancienne: 21, 1501 Cherry Ridge Court, Mandeville, DWI first offense, maximum speed limit, resisting an officer, driver must be licensed, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Brian O'Connor: 49, 426 Cedarwood Drive, Mandeville, DWI second offense, misuse of temp tag.
Stephen Lasley: 30, 64568 Venture Drive, Pearl River, five counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Christopher Magee: 34, 29016 Otto Passman Road, Franklinton, drug court sanction.
Tasha Variste: 32, 705 Polk St., Baton Rouge, fugitive.
Brandi Piazza: 33, 7717 Lady Gray St., New Orleans, probation violation.
Jennifer Castella: 38, 806 7th St., Kentwood, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal distribution of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
William Hamilton: 38, 401 N. Pine St., Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Shavanda Ard: 50, 24362 U.S. 190 East, Robert, contempt of court.
Marrio Haynes: 20, 11410 Coleman Paris Road, Hammond, theft of motor vehicle $1,000 to less than $5,000.
Jacob Fogarty: 29, 73052 Green St., Abita Springs, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Carl Galatas: 61, 34275 W. Dubuisson Road, Slidell, two charges of contempt of court, theft of goods less than $500, resisting an officer, two charges of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
June 18
Justin Gatlin: 26, 21442 Firetower Road, Mandeville, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, contempt of court.
Jana Denning: 32, 1189 Viola St., Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Willie Reynolds: 39, 3031 SW 9th St., New Orleans, two counts of simple burglary, obstruction of justice, out-of-state bail jumping, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Connor Upchurch: 30, 148 Vintage Drive, Covington, drug court sanction.
Tyler Pool:33, 19400 Schmolke Road, Covington, two charges of contempt of court.
Olivia Harwell: 30, 651 Place Saint Etienne, Covington, DWI second offense, careless operation.
David Brown: 30, 60292 Carroll St., Lacombe, DWI third offense, careless operation, driving under suspension, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Matthew Culpepper: 27, 14 Leo Eaves Rd., Picayune, Miss., fugitive.
Henry Raquet: 33, 78035 La. 21, Bush, DWI second offense, careless operation, expired vehicle inspection sticker.
Robert Wilson: 37, 2143 General Pershing St., Mandeville, battery of dating partner with child endangerment.
Frederick Selders: 37, 766 Alice St., Baton Rouge, housed for court.
Brooke Meyer: 21, 2731 Tealwood Dr., Sulpher, housed for court.
Lacy Owen: 33, 257 Davis Road, Picayune, Miss., possession of Schedule II.
Neil Kelly: 33, 84117 Curve Road, Folsom, probation violation, contempt of court, two charges of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Timothy Duimstra: 63, 3837 Grant St., Hudsonville, Mich., parole violation.
Elizabeth Zanco: 27, 350 Markham Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Trenton Byrd: 24, 76458 La. 1077, Folsom, probation violation.
Darren Craddock: 54, 77033 La. 41, Bush, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Theron Slack: 51, 47 Catalpa Trace, Covington, disturbing the peace.
Avery Fabre: 19, 209 W 32nd Ave., Covington, possession of Schedule I, obstruction of justice, contributing to the delinquency.
Cole Anderson: 19, 1029 W. 32nd Ave., Covington, possession of Schedule I, obstruction of justice, contributing to the delinquency.
Joshua Price: 18, 615 N. Buchanan St., Covington, possession of Schedule I, obstruction of justice, contributing to the delinquency.
Saadiq Smith: 19, 212 Gardenia Dr., Covington, possession of Schedule I, obstruction of justice, contributing to the delinquency.
Michael Penn: 18, 613 N. Buchanan St., Covington, possession of Schedule I, obstruction of justice, contributing to the delinquency.
Devon Dutel: 29, 710 River Oaks Dr., Covington, contempt of court.
Eric DuFour: 50, 27479 Heritage Ln., Springfield, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Michael Recotta: 27, 20231 Lynda Dr., Springfield, contempt of court.
Justin Skelton: 24, 2102 Robin St., Slidell, contempt of court.
Monique Beasley: 25, 1812 Brookter St., Slidell, three charges of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Tre'Shawn Davis: 21, 29288 Davis Road, Bogalusa, failure to honor written promise to appear, fugitive.
Brittany White: 33, 6760 Bundy Road, New Orleans, housed for marshal.
June 19
Elbert Miller: 50, 1285 Walnut Bluff Road, Bogalusa, driving under suspension, improper turn, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Michael Berkman: 30, 39 Birdie Drive, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jessica Lingoni: 28, 39332 Rosalind Drive, Slidell, two counts of taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Gabriel Covington: 32, 1431 Johnson Road, Doyline, probation violation.
Lamontae Roberts: 20, 87260 La. 450, Franklinton, probation violation.
Jacq. Reed-Simoneaux: 35, 62169 Sylve Rd., Lacombe, probation violation.
Scott McCoy: 45, 109 Monticello, Slidell, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Joseph Haindel: 61, 102 Hawthorn Place, Mandeville, DWI fourth/subsequent offense.
Richard Martinez: 19, 77336 Sharp Road, Folsom, DWI first offense, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate.
Akiya Hart: 26, 1529 Somerset Place, Marrero, DWI first offense, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, careless operation.
Bennie Carter: 39, 72599 Plantation St., Covington, housed for court.
John Bigner: 36, 70169 La. 1077, Covington, housed for court.
Cal Broussard: 55, 300 Steele Rd., Slidell, housed for court.
Emile Kalil: 29, 402 Dixie Ave., Hattiesburg, Miss., four counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Christopher Bourda: 38, 5127 Pearl Ave., Pearlington, Miss., probation violation, contempt of court.
James Perkins: 29, 1704 Deslonde St., New Orleans, flight from officer/aggravated flight from officer, resisting an officer, no safety belts, reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Lauren Kappes: 32, 1529 Monaco Drive, Slidell, expired drivers license, expired license plate, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Allysa Lemoine: 21, 61294 Slidell Ave., Slidell, possession of Schedule II.
Doris Johnson: 39, 2191 Park Drive, Slidell, fugitive.
Lushone Patterson: 38, 38377 Son Moore Road, Pearl River, aggravated flight from officer, ran stop sign (red light), possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Melody Moeller: 18, 1776 Continental Dr., Covington, principal to commission of crime.
Nicole Singletary: 28, 70428 La. 41, Pearl River, contempt of court, fugitive, probation violation.
Shane Lemoine: 32, 67924 Chris Kennedy Road, Pearl River, possession of Schedule II.
Earl Fank: 62, 19359 9th Ave., Covington, no license on vehicle, possession of Schedule II.
Vincent Schiro: 58, 16 Caribbean Court, Mandeville, unauthorized use of food stamp coupons.
Christopher Reed: 60, 71041 Reed Lane, Covington, careless operation, DWI second offense.
June 20
Patricia Picasso: 32, 4754 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Terrance Anderson: 45, Louisiana, fugitive, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal window tint, distribution or possession of legend drug without a prescription, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Bronze Williams: 30, 5741 Foxcroft Dr., New Orleans, contempt of court, simple assault, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Tyron Bell: 29, 715 S. Hough Ave., Picayune, Miss., DWI third offense, driving under suspension, careless operation.
Mark Anglin: 35, 316 Mariners Blvd., Mandeville, housed for court, two counts of possession of Schedule I.
Cory Dunn: 29, 1835 Labarre St., Mandeville, two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile pornography involving, 10 counts of video voyeurism.
Brock Melacon: 31, 284 Smokey Court, Bourg, housed for marshal.
Corey Monk: 30, 6649 Alisa Dr., Slidell, probation violation.
Noah Pembo: 18, 125 Bermuda Drive, Slidell, fugitive, two charges of contempt of court.
David Cosgrove: 49, 40145 Taylors Trail, Slidell, DWI third offense, ignore traffic signal, driving without headlights, fugitive, hit and run, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Christopher Frickey: 38, 1101 Magnolia St., Westwego, two charges of contempt of court.
Johnathan Rushing: 33, 10235 Frank Pierre Road, Folsom, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses, maximum speed limit.
Shaune Collins: 34, 218 Loop Drive, Slidell, four charges of contempt of court.
Kayla Sibley: 25, 70480 D St., Covington, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses, speeding in a school zone.
Joel Dingwall: 34, 403 W. 33rd Ave., Covington, felony aggravated flight, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, establishing speed zones, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, taking contraband to and from a penal institution, two counts of distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
James Toney: 47, 71350 St. Charles St., Abita Springs, offender to notify change of address, residence or other.
Christina Eastep: 30, 59593 Thompson St., Lacombe, two counts of taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Brett Boyer: 18, 19490 Tice Road, Covington, theft under $1,000.
June 21
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Devin Herron: 23, 505 Spartan Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Darvell Watts: 30, 22222 8th St., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Carla Wake: 38, 9 Rue Du Sud, Madisonville, drug court sanction.
Jonathan Kieff: 38, 11 12th St., Franklinton, fugitive.
Madison Harrell: 18, 1214 33rd Ave., Covington, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Eddie Holsomback: 57, 210 Stonebridge Cove., Madisonville, fugitive.
Ashleigh King: 36, 500 Aries Drive, Mandeville, fugitive, domestic abuse battery, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Aron Coates: 36, 27344 Jimmy Robinson Road, Franklinton, probation violation.
Andrew Kelly: 23, 2315 Bluebird St., Slidell, two charges of distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal distribution of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule I.
Seamus Cronin: 21, 3935 Arrowhead Drive, Slidell, two charges of possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane use.
Patrick Fernandez: 30, 524 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell, two charges of simple burglary.
Frank McGovern: 40, 127 East Queens Drive, Slidell, contempt of court.
Tony Normand: 39, 1620 Clover St., Mandeville, DWI first offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Kelvin Wright: 30, 28636 Montana St., Lacombe, hit and run, careless operation.
Bradley Poche: 33, 309 E 34th Ave., Covington, violation of protection order.
Joshua Fontanille: 40, 172 Evangeline Road, Montz, two charges of failure to honor written promise to appear, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Trinity Arnold: 20, 1101 N. Tyler St., Covington, aggravated assault, violation of protection order.
Joshua Navarre: 34, 2522 10th St., Slidell, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery.
Zachary Holifield: 34, 37226 Holifield Lane, Pearl River, two charges of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Latasha Voorhies: 43, 27151 Sycamore Drive, Lacombe, contempt of court.
Adrian Adels: 29, 680 Nancy St., Covington, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
June 22
Forrest Edwards: 55, 4700 La. 22, Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper parking on roadway, driving under suspension.
Brett Cabirac: 47, 70338 F St., Covington, DWI first offense, improper lane use, open container in motor vehicle.
Reiley Gatewood: 28, 399 4th St., Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
James Young: 39, Mandeville, fugitive, contempt of court.
Jessica Wahl: 24, 15 Hester St., Madisonville, two counts of fugitive, theft of motor vehicle $1,000 to less than $5,000, contempt of court.
Chad Cooper: 65109 La. 3081, Pearl River, parole violation.
Darren Godwin: 53, 406 Cardinal Drive, Slidell, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, two charges of failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court.
Christopher Lee: 40, 27185 Cloverland Drive, Lacombe, possession of Schedule I.
Amy Barnes: 32, 61343 La. 1091, Slidell, fugitive, probation violation.
Jay Williams: 40, 115 Castle Drive, Slidell, DWI first offense.
Peter Platou: 43, 77303 Roubion Road, Folsom, domestic abuse battery, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, illegal possession of stolen things, contempt of court.
Travis Franklin: 37, 301 Lakeshore Blvd. N., Slidell, contempt of court.
Antoinette Smith: 46, failure to honor written promise to appear, driving under suspension.
Paul Mandot: 22, 113 Herwig Bluff Road, Slidell, DWI second offense, establishing speed zones, failure to stop/yield.
Caitlyn Cottrell: 21, 69 Park Place Drive, Covington, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Brandi Nunez: 36, 70239 11th St., Abita Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Shane Nunez: 40, 70239 11th St., Abita Springs, aggravated battery.
June 23
Douglas Cook: 31, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Zachary Causey: 28, 709 Ash St., Bogalusa, fugitive, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Charlene Hartney: 38, 225 Linda Drive, Ocean Springs, Miss., surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Brian Baird: 59, 65176 La. 3081, Pearl River, probation violation.
Leah Gallagher: 44, 34140 Myrtle Court, Slidell, battery of a police officer.
Joseph Norman: 57, 79111 Honeysuckle Estates Loop, Covington, two counts of battery of a police officer, two counts of resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Scott Shubert: 35, 158 Pear St., Covington, simple battery, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Ricky Chong: 38, 709 Heavens Drive, Mandeville, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses, ignition interlock device offenses.
Peter Reaux: 57, 805 Graceland Ave., Abbeville, DWI second offense, improper lane use.
Isaiah Malonson: 22, 58388 Holly Drive, Slidell, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Ryan Ard: 18, 164 Tiffany Lane, Mandeville, DWI first offense, open container in motor vehicle.
Adriona Smith: 19, 1101 Cobert Road, Mandeville, violation of protection order.
Tyler Norman: 23, 79111 Honeysuckle Estates Loop, Covington, contempt of court, resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Marianna Jones: 31, 83715 Pierre Cemetery Road, Folsom, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Evan Walton: 23, 16042 Richard Koch Road, Folsom, three charges of distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, illegal use of weapons, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chad Theriot: 35, 805 Nancy St., Mandeville, simple burglary, driving under suspension, switched plates.
Ryan Curtis: 40, 70448 K St., Covington, domestic abuse battery/strangulation, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Donald Willyard: 42, 408 Community Lane., Grand Isle, misdemeanor theft.
Twenty-seven individuals were housed for immigration violations during this time period.