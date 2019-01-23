A state transportation work crew found what appeared to be human remains adjacent to Interstate 10 near Slidell Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Scott Lee said.
Deputies were sent to the area between Gause Boulevard and the I-10/I-12/I-59 split at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday after the discovery of a badly decomposed human body under an interstate bridge, Lee said in a news release.
Workers had been clearing debris along the interstate right-of-way when they made the discovery and called 911.
The remains were turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office for identification.
No immediate signs of foul play were evident but the investigation is ongoing, Lee said.