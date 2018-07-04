Chef Kevin Belton will do a cooking demonstration and discuss his book “Kevin Belton’s New Orleans Kitchen” at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd.
Belton will prepare mirliton gazpacho with an oyster garnish, a recipe included in his cookbook, which will be available for purchase and signing.
Belton appears on “Kevin Belton’s New Orleans Kitchen” on WYES and PBS stations nationwide. The show airs locally at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays and at 1 p.m. Sundays.
For information about this event, call (985) 646-6470.
For information about other Libraries Rock! Summer Reading events, visit www.sttammanylibrary.org.
Events July 4-11
HOLIDAY CLOSURE: All branches of the St. Tammany Parish Library will be closed Wednesday for Independence Day.
911 FOR KIDS: Children can learn about the 911 emergency number and practice making a 911 call on a simulator at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bush Branch, 81597 La. 41. For information, call (985) 886-3588.
A CÈILIDH WITH MR. GINN: Local musician John Ginn will host a party for families with bagpipes, Irish tin whistle and other instruments at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190, and at 1:30 and 3 p.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call the Lacombe Branch at (985) 882-7858 or the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470.
GRAYHAWK: Grayhawk Perkins will share stories and original compositions of Native American songs at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Covington Branch, 310 W. 21st Ave. For information, call (985) 893-6280.
TEEN BABYSITTING WORKSHOP: Teens can learn babysitting basics presented by STPH Parenting Center’s Safe Sitter trainers at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Covington Branch, 310 W. 21st Ave., and at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call the Covington Branch at (985) 893-6280 or the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470.
TWEEN MOVIE MATINEE: Tweens ages 10 to 14 can enjoy popcorn, lemonade and watching the movie “Sing” (PG) at 2 p.m. Friday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
MANDEVILLE BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The Best Advice I Ever Got” by Katie Couric at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information about the club, call branch manager Jenny Mayer at (985) 626-4293.
MUSIC FROM WEST AFRICA: Sean Gaskell will entertain families with traditional songs on the kora, a 21-string harp from Gambia, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St.; at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lee Road Branch, 79213 La. 40; and at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the Abita Springs Branch at (985) 893-6285, the Lee Road Branch at (985) 893-6284 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
AMERICAN FOLK TALES AND SONGS: Hampstead Stage Company will bring classic folk tales to life at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41; at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St.; and at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call the Pearl River Branch at (985) 863-5518, the Mandeville Branch at (985) 626-4293 or the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099.
TEEN HIP-HOP WORKSHOP: Teens will learn moves they can bring to the dance floor at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
LIBRARY APP CLASS: Adults can learn about the free apps the library offers for downloading and streaming eBooks, audiobooks, movies, music and magazines at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5 to 9 can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call (985) 781-0099.