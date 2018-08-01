Mark Johnson, a Covington businessman who has been involved in many community service endeavors, announced that he is running for mayor in the 2019 election.
Johnson, who is making his first run for public office, said that he plans to balance preservation and improvement if elected and wants to aggressively drainage, street conditions and the West 30s neighborhood.
Johnson helped create Leadership St. Tammany in 1993 and continues to serve as program director for the organization that grooms current and prospective leaders.
He is president of the Covington Heritage Foundation and is active with the Covington Rotary Club, the Covington Business Association and Keep Covington Beautiful. Other civic involvement includes directing the annual Veterans Appreciation Reception on Memorial Day and participating in the Covington Police Department’s children’s summer camp.
He has served on the board of St. Tammany Parish Drainage District No. 3 and the St. Tammany Parish Library Board of Control.
Although he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in pharmacy from Xavier University and became a registered pharmacist in 1982, he pursued home construction. He launched Four Star Homes, a residential construction and development company, with his brother-in-law, Kevin Kramer, retiring from that business in 2000. After that he practiced pharmacy in Louisiana and Alabama before founding a home health care company with Kramer, Excel Home Health. He sold that business in 2012.
Johnson attended Covington Elementary and River Forest Academy and is a graduate of St. Paul’s School. He is married and has four sons.
"Living in Covington is a privilege and a special experience,” Johnson said in a prepared statement. “Working together with the community, I pledge to keep it that way.”