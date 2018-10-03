The brother of a man accused of stealing more than $300 million from the Honduran government was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison Wednesday in New Orleans.

Carlos Zelaya stood quietly in his orange jail jumpsuit as U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman pronounced the sentence, which included no fine but three years of probation if Zelaya is not deported after his prison term ends.

Earlier this year, Zelaya pleaded guilty to helping launder more than $1 million in bribes that his brother, Mario Zelaya, had taken while he headed a Honduran social services agency. The Zelayas used the funds to purchase property on the north shore, including houses, apartments and a used car dealership south of Covington.

When asked if he wanted to speak, the stout Zelaya glanced behind him at an empty courtroom.

"My family was supposed to be here," he said. "I would like to apologize to my wife and kids." He also offered apologies to his parents and to the priest of his Mandeville church. "I have caused them a lot of grief," he said.

During the brief hearing, Feldman noted Zelaya's health and substance abuse problems and ordered that treatment be made available to him in prison. He told Zelaya's attorney, David Rozas, to let the judge know if Zelaya is not offered treatment.

Feldman had less sympathy when it came to Zelaya's crimes, however. "He helped his crooked brother steal from the law-abiding citizens of Honduras," he said.

Feldman also asked Carlos Zelaya about the status of the Honduran case against his brother.

"He's been found guilty on several counts, but not sentenced," Zelaya said. "Or he was, but the sentence is under appeal."

U.S. Assistant District Attorney Michael Redmann told Feldman that his understanding was that Mario Zelaya has been found guilty of some firearms charges, but that the more serious embezzlement charges are still pending.

According to court records, Carlos Zelaya helped his brother launder part of about $2 million that Mario Zelaya received from two Honduran businessmen who wanted a contract to digitize records for the Instituto Hondureno de Seguridad Social, roughly equivalent to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

It was just a small amount for Mario Zelaya, who is accused of looting more than $330 million from the agency.

The case had a special resonance on the north shore, where, less than a year before Mario Zelaya became an international fugitive, he stood in front of a news conference with then-St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain to plead for the public's help in apprehending three men who had broken into his house and terrorized his wife and child and two other men who were there.

His family had come to the north shore to escape rampant crime in the nation with the highest murder rate in the world, he told the gathered media. Three men were later convicted of the break-in. A fourth, the alleged mastermind of the home invasion, is in federal prison in an unrelated case.

But a few months later, it was Mario Zelaya who was on the run after authorities in Honduras announced he was wanted for massive theft of public funds. He was eventually captured, creating national news in Honduras .

+2 Feds indict brother of man accused of stealing $330 million from Honduran government A federal grand jury in New Orleans handed up a 12-count indictment Tuesday against Carlos Zelaya, the brother of Mario Zelaya, who is accused…