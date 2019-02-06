"MARY POPPINS": Christ Episcopal School's Drama Department will stage the Disney classic "Mary Poppins," adapted for the stage by Cameron Mackintosh, at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 8-17, at 80 Christwood Blvd., Covington. The production features students from the senior and junior high schools. Tickets are $10-$15. For tickets and information, visit ce.drama.ticketleap.com.
TOP SPELLER: Lillian Cooper, a fifth-grade student at Northlake Christian School, recently took second place in the ACSI regional Spelling Bee and will go on to the South Central District Competition in Plano, Texas, in March.
SPELLERS COMPETE: Students from First Baptist Christian School competed in the ACSI State Spelling Been in Opelousas recently. Lynzie Allen placed second in the third-grade competition; Sam Leimkuhler competed in the fourth-grade division; Savannah Perkins participated in the sixth-grade division; San Johnson competed in the seventh-grade division; and Mason Robertson placed fourth in the eighth-grade competition and was eleventh in the overall state finals.
ESSAY WINNER: Claire Rushing, an eighth-grade student at Northlake Christian School, won first place at the local, district and state levels for the VFW's Patriot's Pen Essay Competition. The topic was "Why I Honor the American Flag." She will compete at the national level this spring.
COUNCIL GATHERING: Several students from Archbishop Hannan High School recently attended the Louisiana Association of Student Councils convention in Sulphur, including District II President Kathleen Rush, outgoing state President Nathan Estopinal and Kathlyn Dannewald, the second-place winner in the current events contest.