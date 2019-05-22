EDUCATION GRANT: Sara Kreemer, a recent graduate of Slidell High, was awarded an educational scholarship by the St. Tammany Retired School Employees Association. The daughter of Richard and Margaret Kreemer, she will attend Southeastern Louisiana University and major in special education. The $1,000 award is presented to a St. Tammany senior considering education as a career and planning to attend a Louisiana college or university. Other criteria include involvement with young people and children and participation in the St. Tammany Parish Public School System teaching internship program.