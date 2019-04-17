The St. Tammany Parish School Board has postponed a special meeting scheduled for Thursday to interview replacement candidates for Regina Sanford, the district's assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, as well as Patricia Farris, the system’s supervisor of school food services.
The meeting has not been rescheduled yet, school spokesperson Meredith Mendez said Wednesday afternoon.
Regina Sanford is due to retire June 28. She has spent 32 years in education, the last 23 in St. Tammany Parish. Farris is set to retire in July after a 43-year career, nine of those years in St. Tammany.
The meeting was to be held in executive session, meaning interviews would not have been open to the public.
Mendez said last week the positions are expected to be filled before the start of the 2019-2020 school year.