A 57-year-old Bush man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Tuesday for strangling his estranged girlfriend in 2015 and burning her body, according to the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's Office.
Judge Raymond Childress sentenced Gary L. Harris to 40 years for manslaughter in the death of 42-year-old Nanette King and another 10 years for obstruction of justice, according to Lisa Page, spokeswoman for DA Warren Montgomery, said.
He pleaded guilty to both counts on Feb. 14. The sentences are to be served consecutively.
The defendant's brother, Ray S. Harris, 67, of Bush, was sentenced to five years for being an accessory after the fact.
King, who had been staying at a Bogalusa motel with her daughter, was reported missing when she vanished after leaving her job at a gas station on Sept. 20, 2015.
There was intensive search for the missing woman, but ultimately her body was discovered three weeks later when two women spotted her burned Mitsubishi Galant in a wooded area near son and called the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
Her badly burned body was discovered inside.
Harris and King had lived together for 20 years and had an adult daughter together. But investigators zeroed in on him as the prime suspect because of inconsitencies in what he told them, Page said. Their relationship had been volatile, prompting King and her daughter to move to Bogalusa.
Investigators believe Harris lured King to their home to discuss diving up their property and once there, he strangled her. His brother confessed to helping hide evidence of the crime.
Assistant District Attorney Blake Peters prosecuted the case with assistance from Amanda Gritten, a student practitioner.