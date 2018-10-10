Can there be such a thing as too much Halloween?
Kids, spookophiles of all ages and the Candy Corn Manufacturers Association of America might disagree, but the City of Covington has decided to limit its annual Field of Screams to a single night rather than a planned expansion to two.
Also disappearing is the accompanying Mini-Pumpkin Friendly Ghost Trail for the little ones. Field of Screams is best suited for those 12 and older.
“Honestly, it was just too much,” said Aimee Faucheux, the city’s director of cultural arts and events. “We’re short on people, and so many other events are going on.
“The police and fire departments put this on, and two days was too much for them, too.”
Don’t start shouting “boo” at Faucheux and her folks too quickly, though.
They’re still staging the kid-friendly Trick-or-Treating at the Covington Trailhead on Oct. 27, which will include a first-rate petting zoo to go along with the usual activities.
“We usually just have a goat or two,” Faucheux said. “This is going to be the whole farm.”
And besides, between now and Oct. 31, there’s no lack of Halloween-themed events for all ages and tastes.
That includes four popular biggies — Monster Mash at Bogue Falaya Park on Oct. 20; Boo Fest at Lakeview Regional Medical Center on Oct. 27, Vince Vance’s Bayou Jam Halloween Bash at Heritage Park in Slidell Oct. 28; and the Abita Springs Halloween Block Party on Oct. 31.
There are also a couple of new events in Mandeville.
The Louisiana Philharmonic’s Sunset Symphony on the Lake on Oct. 27 has been rebranded as a Spooktacular, with the orchestra dressing in costume and making at least part of the program appropriate to the season. Patrons are also encouraged to come in costume.
And between Oct. 26 and Oct. 31, the 30 by Ninety Theatre is staging “Rocky Horror Show — the Musical” for the first time. With three shows already sold out, a pair of midnight shows has been added to the five previously scheduled.
“There were already a couple of 'Rockies' in Slidell (at Cutting Edge and the Slidell Little Theatre), so we decided to give folks the option of coming to one on this side of the parish,” said 30 by Ninety marketing director Jason Leader. “We’re kind of combining what they’re doing over there.
“This is drawing a whole different flock of people than we usually see.”
Leave the kids at home for this one, though.
Leader promises plenty of audience interaction, which, given 30 by Ninety’s tight confines, should produce “our wildest and most intimate show yet.”
Space isn’t a problem at the parish’s four major outdoor events.
That's good because they all draw big crowds, although closing off the streets is required in Abita Springs.
It’s the 30th year for Monster Mash, which benefits the St. Tammany Parish Hospital Parenting Center.
Lori Cage, the center’s executive director, said they aim to present a changing variety of events each year rather than standing still.
For example, the event this year will include a parade of decorated golf carts with a marching band in addition to the second St. Tammany Youth Talent Showcase, which proved to be highly popular.
The Chick-fil-A cows also will be back.
“People just love the cows,” Cage said.
There’s also the traditional Trick-or-Treat village, inflatables, face painting and carnival-style games, with local restaurants and vendors providing food.
Another change is that the separate-admission princess tea has been changed to a princess and pirates dance party, because the former format proved a little too boring for participants.
“We listen to the people,” Cage said. “Nothing beats feedback.”
Boo Fest, which will be marking its ninth year, benefits ACCESS (Adapting and Changing Children’s Environments with Successful Solutions), which services children with disabilities. It also gives them early admission so that they can enjoy the 70-plus trick-or-treat castles and other amenities first.
After that, hordes of youngsters take advantage of the $2 admission (and $1 concessions) and the nonstop dance stage plus the costume contest with its prizes for “Spookiest,” “Most Original,” “Crowd Favorite,” “Cutest” and “Best Group.”
“We pride ourselves on having a great family atmosphere,” said event director Lori Melvin. “And we make it affordable for everyone.”
Admission is free for the Vince Vance concert, which has been the closing event of the Bayou Jam fall series since 2004.
That, plus the obvious appeal of the longtime oldies group, has made it the most popular of the Bayou Jam shows.
But while kids are encouraged to costume, and Vince invites them on the stage for songs like "Monster Mash," there are no specific-Halloween activities such as trick-or-treating.
However, Alex Carollo, the City of Slidell’s director of cultural affairs, said that plans are in the works to have a separate event starting year.
So maybe you can’t have too much Halloween after all.