Renovations will begin this fall for the 31-year-old Covington Branch of the St. Tammany Parish Library.
The branch will close on Oct. 8 and a temporary branch at 1200 Business U.S. 190 at Claiborne Hills, between Rouses Market and Papa John’s, will open on Oct. 15.
The Covington Branch renovation will include HVAC and roof replacement; a bathroom expansion for ADA compliance; installation of automatic doors; new carpet and paint; and refreshed furniture.
The temporary branch will offer 22 computers for public use, library collections for all ages, large print and genealogy collections, audiobooks, movies and wireless printing.
The renovation construction is expected to take nine months.
Events Oct. 3-10
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5 to 9 can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
PANDEMIC GAME NIGHT: Adults can try to save the world from four diseases threatening to eradicate mankind at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
INTERMEDIATE INTERNET: Adults who know the basics of using a computer and getting on the internet can expand their skills at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
PUZZLE TIME: Adults can make friends while improving their memory and visual-spatial reasoning at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
INTRODUCTION TO THE INTERNET: Adults can learn the basics of using the internet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., and at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
GRAPHIC NOVEL BOOK CLUB: Second- and third-graders and their favorite grown-up can join other families to discuss “HiLo: The Boy Who Crashed to Earth” by Judd Winick at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information about the club, call children’s librarian Gigi Mathe at (985) 626-9779.
YOGA CLASS: Adults can practice yoga at 10 a.m. Friday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
STORYWALK: Families can skip, jump and play their way through the story “Box Turtle at Long Pond” by William T. George from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Northlake Nature Center, 23135 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 629-1931.
MANDEVILLE BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Something Wicked This Way Comes” by Ray Bradbury at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information about the club, call branch manager Jenny Mayer at (985) 626-4293.
TECH HELP: Adults can get one-on-one help with their technology troubles from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
INTRODUCTION TO EMAIL: Adults can learn how to create an email account and compose and send an email at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
INTRODUCTION TO THE CLOUD: Adults can learn about cloud storage and how to use it at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
TABLET CLASS: Adults can learn more about using tablets at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
SCRABBLE NIGHT: Adults can make friends and increase their vocabulary at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For more information, call (985) 882-7858.
PANORAMA JAZZ BAND: The Friends of the Slidell Library presents the second performance of the Fall Concert series with the Panorama Jazz Band at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Pearl River Branch. This concert is outside, so concertgoers should bring chairs or a blanket. For information, call (985) 863-5518.