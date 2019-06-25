25 Years
With a 400% increase in external research funding, UNO has moved ahead in several areas including resource management, urban waste management and its College of Engineering, Gregory O'Brien, chancellor of the University of New Orleans said, noting that 1,500 UNO students are from St. Tammany Parish.
Working with Delgado College and Southeastern, UNO plans to begin offering more off-campus business classes in the Covington-Mandeville area since that seems to be where the interest is concentrated. Also coming up is a newly-funded Center on Telecommunications research.
50 Years
West Pearl River at Davis' Landing, the point from where it was proposed to pipe fresh water across Lake Pontchartrain, is now infiltrated with salt water from the lake, according to Edward Scogin, police jury member from Ward 8.
Scogin said the river is at its lowest level in many years, necessitating dredging to allow barges to navigate between the landing and Interstate 59 just east of Pearl River.
The low river level is the result of a severe drought in the Deep South, a persistent calamity which has dried up gardens, pastures and grass, and is causing great concern to those with shallow wells in country areas.
75 Years
The state is planning to aid political subdivisions in erection of 70 or more additional airfields as a post-employment project. Included in the list of projects is one to be constructed at Slidell sites which will have to be furnished by the city or parish.
At present there are no definite federal or state plans for aid. The director points out that there are already many usable airports in the state such as the one now in use in Covington.
The erection of this chain of fields in Louisiana is planned to take care of application of airlines which are looking to the future for freight, passenger and mail service.
100 Years Ago
A lasting tribute to our dead and living soldiers is to be made by the erection of a memorial shaft in the courthouse yard. It will be paid for by voluntary contributions of the people of St. Tammany Parish. It is a work of love and pride and honor- a patriotic donation to patriotism.
It will be a fitting memorial to the soldiers and sailors of our world war, in the shape of a handsome granite shaft with the names of every boy in St. Tammany Parish who served our nation so gallantly inscribed thereon.
125 Years
Mr. Durell has established an ice house in Covington, and will deliver ice to customers at moderate prices. His enterprise deserves encouragement, as it will prove a great convenience to our citizens. We acknowledge the receipt of a fine sample last Monday, which was as cold as ice could make it.