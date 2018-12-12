The St. Tammany Parish Library is holding two gingerbread house contests for all ages from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St., and the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive.
Kids, teens, adults and families can create a gingerbread house with the theme “Gingerbread Story Land,” which recreates a structure from a favorite story, or “St. Tammany Parish Scene,” which recreates a favorite St. Tammany building, attraction or image. Entries can be individual or group.
Official rules and guidelines for the contest can be found at bit.ly/STPLGingerbread.
Space is limited. Registration is required by calling the hosting branch. To register, call the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819 or the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099.
For information about library events for all ages, vbit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events Dec. 12-19
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5-9 can practice reading aloud to trained therapy dogs at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd.; at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.; and at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470, the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819 or the Mandeville Branch at (985) 626-4293.
TEEN ORNAMENT CRAFT: Teens can create an acrylic ornament at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
TEEN VOLUNTEER COUNCIL: Teens can earn service hours while guiding the library’s services for teens at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
SOLAR POWER EVENT: Adults can learn innovative approaches to solar energy efficiency that electric cooperatives could implement with owner support at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
TEEN MOVIE MATINEE: Teens can decorate cookies and drink hot chocolate while watching “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (PG) at 3 p.m. Thursday and “The Polar Express” (G) at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
YOGA CLASS: Adults can learn basic yoga moves at 10 a.m. Friday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
GIFT TAG CRAFT: Adults can create winter gift tags at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
TEDDY BEAR TEA PARTY: Children can bring their favorite teddy bear to a special story time with games, crafts and tea party snacks at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
MANGA/ANIME BOOK CLUB: Teens will discuss manga and anime while eating snacks and making new friends at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
BYO CRAFT HOUR: Adults are invited to bring the craft they are working on to the library and spend time with other crafters at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.