AP SCHOLARS: Thirty-two seniors and juniors at St. Paul's school were recently recognized as AP Scholars. The program recognizes students who have demonstrated college-level achievement on AP exams. Senior AP Scholars included Bradley Anzalone, Patrick Baldone, Max Catalanotto, Luc Hebert, Hanzala Hussain and Kevin Scneider. Matthew Borgatti was recognized as an AP Scholar with Honor, and Jack Nunez and Andrew Smith earned AP Scholar with Distinction. Juniors included Michael Applebaum, John Paul Bourgeois, Nicholas Briggs, Brennen Calato, Charles Chitwood, Colin Cottrell, Hyde Healy, Michael Philippe, Waleed Sultan, Ian Varney and Kevin Vicknair. AP Scholars with Honor included Jonathan Bertucci, Beau Franklin, Ross Hightower, Luke Paille, Blake Ramsey, Noah Savoie and Jack Schwartz. AP Scholars with Distinction included Joshua Devier, Jackson Gold, Cullen Irwin, David Needles and Andre Norlin.
ROAD SHOW: St. Paul's Marian Players recently traveled to St. Anthony's Gardens in Mandeville to perform scenes from their recent production of "To Kill a Mockingbird." The Players are directed by drama instructor Gordon Carmadelle.