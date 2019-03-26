Rusty Hamilton tearfully recounted the final time he spoke to his brother, Kenny, during testimony Tuesday in the second-degree murder trial of Daniel Tucker Hamilton, who is accused of shooting his stepfather to death in 2016.
Rusty Hamilton, who lived with his brother in their deceased mother's home near Abita Springs, had called Kenny Hamilton at his workplace to let him know that he had seen his stepson driving an unfamiliar vehicle.
The 16-year-old didn't have a driver's license, Hamilton said, only a learner's permit, and he thought his brother should know what his son was doing.
He never spoke to him again. Rusty Hamilton spent the weekend at the home of his daughter, who woke him up Monday morning with tragic news: Kenny Hamilton, 51, was dead, and his stepson was suspected of killing him.
"He was my baby brother, he was nine years younger than I am," Hamilton said, wiping tears. "And I loved him. And Tucker too."
Tucker, who spent a lot of time at the house on Lenel Road, had some issues, his uncle said. "He was was a kid. He got into some drugs or something," he testified.
Assistant District Attorney Angad Ghai asked if Kenny had ever mistreated or abused Tucker. Rusty Hamilton said he had not.
"In fact, if anything, he was too soft on Tucker," Ghai asked.
"I think so," Rusty Hamilton said. "He was spoiled."
But Rusty Hamilton said that the father and son had a good relationship. "Tucker was Kenny's life," he said. "No one could have loved him more."
It was a theme repeated by several witnesses during the first day of testimony in the trial. Rusty Hamilton's daughter, April Jenkins, described her uncle as a soft-spoken man who she had never seen angry.
"He was just a big teddy bear," she said.
Two law enforcement officials who were friends with the victim through a hunting club, said that the two were inseparable and got along well.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Detective Daniel Buckner said that he had texted both of them after spotting what looked like Kenny Hamilton's blue Dodge truck broken down near the traffic circle in Abita Springs Sunday night. He asked if they needed help but received no reply.
That Monday, as Buckner drove to work, the owner of the hunting club called to tell him that Kenny had not shown up at work. Buckner said he turned around and drove to Hamilton's house where deputies were already checking the scene.
He entered the back door, and saw his friend. "I could tell he was lifeless," he said.
Alison Champagne, who was a crime scene technician, said that the victim's body was partially reclined in a lounge chair, facing the television. She recovered six spent shells from a .22 caliber weapon. A .22 caliber Smith and Wesson also was recovered from the Hamilton's camper at the hunting club, she testified.
News reports at the time said that the victim had been shot six times in the head.
Testimony resumes on Wednesday.