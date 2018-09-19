Bayou Liberty Garden Club members gathered for the first meeting of the year and planned a packed slate of upcoming events.
Club president Susan Zitzmann presented outgoing president Jeanne Casamento with a past president's pin and photo commemorating her year.
Plans discussed include Arbor Day events in January and work of the Garden Therapy committee, an outreach program.
Proper gardening posture was the message presented by Dr. Kristin Smith, a chiropractor, while members were treated to chair massages by therapist Briget Ricau.