At a busy Feb. 13 meeting, the Madisonville Town Council approved one new restaurant, postponed action on another, approved a request that will provide more parking for the repurposed Friends building and discussed annexing a large area north of town.

Tony Zolenka, the owner of DeZaire Marina, appeared before the council to formally ask for a conditional use variance to allow him to lease part of the marina land to Shane Waller so Waller that could build a Blind Tiger restaurant there.

At last month’s council meeting, Waller had provided a detailed description of the 3,000-square-foot family-friendly restaurant, which would seat up to 130 diners. The amount of detail Waller provided again at the February meeting led quickly to the council’s unanimous approval of the request.

Another restaurant proposal did not fare as well. Brett Freret, representing investors who want to open a restaurant on part of Erin Poole’s Sawmill Docks Marina, asked the council to approve a conditional use permit for that purpose.

Freret had received the town Planning and Zoning Commission’s approval of the request at the commission’s Feb. 5 meeting and needed formal approval from the council, but he didn’t get it.

When questioned about the design and operation of the restaurant, Freret gave an overview of the conceptual design but was unable to provide details.

Councilman Brad Haddox said that the details were unnecessary because the only thing being requested for approval was the use of the land as a restaurant. Haddox moved to approve the request, but the motion failed on a 2-3 vote when other council members said they wanted to know more before granting it. Haddox and Councilman Chris Hitzman were the only two affirmative votes. Councilmen Tim Bounds, Jim Bouey and Kevin Doran voted no.

Haddox moved to postpone the request until the March 13 council meeting, and that motion passed.

The council did approve a request by the owners of the former Friends restaurant building to allow a residential lot at 406 Main St. to be used for parking.

Russ Rudolph, representing owners Greg Lala and Stephen Guidry, said finding enough parking for the building has been a challenge. Rudolph explained that the purchase of the property would solve the problem by providing 26 parking spaces for the employees of a restaurant that will be part of the multiuse building.

After Rudolph said the lot would be gated and fenced in a manner that is compatible with the neighborhood, his request was unanimously approved.

Madisonville council OKs mixed use of former Friends restaurant building; see plans The Madisonville Town Council cleared the way Dec. 12 for two local businessmen to repurpose the shuttered Friends restaurant building as a mi…

At the request of Mayor Jean Pelloat, councilmen also discussed the possible annexation of a large area north of town. Pelloat said that several business owners had expressed interest in being annexed so they could connect to the town’s water and sewer lines.

Several council members, including Doran and Hitzman, pointed out that the town would soon receive the first part of a master plan being prepared by the Centers for Planning Excellence, and suggested that annexation discussions should be put off until the plan was studied. The council agreed and postponed further discussion.

At the beginning of the meeting, Pelloat recognized Diane Burkhardt as 2019 queen of the Madisonville Mimosa Queens, a community service organization that provides scholarships to worthy students.

It was also announced that Pelloat has been named president, and town clerk Alicia Watts secretary, of the St. Tammany Parish Municipal Association.