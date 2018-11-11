Playoffs (Round Two)
1. Lakeshore hosts Livonia
2. Pearl River at Neville
3. Slidell at East Ascension
4. Archbishop Hannan at De La Salle
Picks:
St. Tammany Farmer Sports Editor David Folse II (Last Week 8-0, Overall 90-16)
1. Lakeshore
2. Neville
3. Slidell
4. Archbishop Hannan
New Orleans Advocate Prep Editor Rod Walker (Last Week 8-0, Overall 86-20)
1. Lakeshore
2. Neville
3. East Ascension
4. De La Salle
Celebrity Guest Picker: Chris Garrett (Covington High assistant baseball coach)
1. Lakeshore
2. Neville
3. Slidell
4. Archbishop Hannan