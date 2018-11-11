Chris Garrett (Celebrity Guest Picker)

Celebrity Guest Picker: Chris Garrett (Covington High assistant baseball coach)

Playoffs (Round Two)

1. Lakeshore hosts Livonia

2. Pearl River at Neville

3. Slidell at East Ascension

4. Archbishop Hannan at De La Salle

Picks:

St. Tammany Farmer Sports Editor David Folse II (Last Week 8-0, Overall 90-16)

1. Lakeshore

2. Neville

3. Slidell

4. Archbishop Hannan

New Orleans Advocate Prep Editor Rod Walker (Last Week 8-0, Overall 86-20)

1. Lakeshore

2. Neville

3. East Ascension

4. De La Salle

1. Lakeshore

2. Neville

3. Slidell

4. Archbishop Hannan

