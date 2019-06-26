The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is advertising the list of those delinquent in paying property taxes in this week's edition of The St. Tammany Farmer in advance of its annual tax sale on July 29.
The public notices include approximately 1,500 listings of properties with taxes due to the parish and the municipalities of Slidell, Mandeville, Covington, Pearl River, Abita Springs and Madisonville. This is the first public notice of the currently delinquent property list. A second updated notice, as required by state law, will be published July 24.
Property tax bills for 2018 were mailed Nov. 8. Delinquent notices went out on Feb. 12 and May 3 of this year.
The sale will begin at 10 a.m. at the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center, 701 N. Columbia St., Covington. Although debtors technically have until that day to pay their 2018 tax bills, the Sheriff's Office is advising them not to wait until the last minute.
''Everyone who needs to make a payment should come into our office by Friday, July 26,” said Julie Teal, captain of the Property Tax Department. “On the day of the tax sale, our office is very busy. Once we begin reading the properties for a certain taxing district in the sale, we are unable to accept tax payments for properties located in that district, even if you are waiting in line.”
On July 29, hundreds of registered buyers will converge at the Justice Center to place liens against debtors who have not yet paid their property tax bills. Anyone can become a registered tax sale buyer by filling out a short form and returning it to the Sheriff’s Office. Buyers also can register online for the tax sale at stpsopayments.com. Registration is free.
Delinquent tax bills range from about $100 to thousands of dollars.
Once those interested have registered to be tax sale buyers, they are issued a bidding number. Buyers who register online or others who register in advance can pick up their bidding number at the registration table the morning of the sale.
Buyers are seated in one of the large courtrooms, where Sheriff’s Office officials read from a list of properties. Those interested in a property hold up their numbers, and a Sheriff’s Office employee scans the crowd to randomly select a potential buyer.
Tax sale buyers pay the tax that is due, interest, collection costs and fees incurred by the Sheriff’s Office. But tax sales are not final on the date of the sale, because debtors have a three-year period during which they can redeem their property with the Sheriff’s Office by paying all taxes, interest and fees owed at the time of redemption. The Sheriff’s Office in turn reimburses the tax sale buyer.
For additional information on taxes owed or the tax sale process, call the Sheriff’s Office at (985) 809-8217.