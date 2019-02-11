Four years ago, Slidell Police Chief Randy Smith waged a successful campaign against a popular incumbent to become St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith.
On Monday, the sheriff officially announced he’ll seek reelection, while two others have launched campaigns hoping to knock him from his position as the parish's top cop.
Smith made his announcement before a crowd of several hundred supporters at Gallagher’s on Front Street in Olde Towne Slidell. With his wife Adele by his side, Smith listed his office’s accomplishments, which included recently released statistics that showed St. Tammany Parish experienced its lowest violent crime rate in 10 years in 2018.
“Our detectives, our deputies, everyone who takes part in fighting crime in this parish, they care just like me,” Smith said. “Those numbers are unbelievable…We’re gonna’ have crime folks. We’re not immune from it. But by God, we’re going to do what’s best to solve (crimes) and put the criminals in jail behind bars where they belong when they victimize a resident of St. Tammany Parish.”
Smith also touted the crisis intervention team that he promised to form during his campaign for sheriff in 2015. The specialized unit is trained to deal with people suffering from mental and behavioral health issues, and Smith said the same techniques now are being taught to all deputies.
“(We want to get these) people help rather than putting them in jail,” he said. “There’s resources out there, and we’re going to use those resources to get these people help. And not only that, when they are arrested or commit a crime, we’re going to screen them to see if they deserve to be in jail or (do we need to) get them in a specialty court.’
Smith talked about the Task Force App his office launched last Spring with the help of New Orleans businessman Sidney Torres. The free app allows citizens to anonymously report crime happening anywhere in the parish, and Smith said more than 15,000 people have downloaded it during the past nine months.
And though Smith did not name him by name, he did make reference to his predecessor, former sheriff Jack Strain, who has been implicated in a kickback scheme concerning a Slidell work release program.
Smith said the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office still is under a “black cloud.”
“Unfortunately, the former administration; there’s some serious accusations been made of wrong-doing and corruption. But you’ve got my word. That cloud is gonna’ clear up and the sun is coming out.”
The sheriff’s office has not gone without some hits since Smith took over as sheriff, however, and his opponents haven taken aim.
A former deputy was sentenced to five years in prison in August after pleading guilty to stealing drugs during traffic stops and giving them to his girlfriend. Another deputy, who resigned while being investigated for falsifying a DWI report, was indicted by a St. Tammany grand jury in October on one count of malfeasance and another for intentionally making a false statement, report or allegation concerning the commission of a crime.
In both cases, Smith said his office cooperated fully with prosecutors and that he wanted justice served.
Smith will face at least two challengers in the election, which will be held Oct. 12.
Tim Lentz, the former Covington Police Chief who spent 30 years with the sheriff’s office, announced his candidacy in October. Nick Tranchina, a 17-year veteran of the Mandeville Police Department and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, also is running.
A runoff, if necessary, would be held November 16.