After making major changes to a proposed reception venues ordinance, the St. Tammany Parish Zoning Commission postponed further action at its Dec. 4 meeting after several members questioned whether the ordinance was even necessary.
As conceived by District 11 Councilman Steve Stefancik and sent to the zoning commission by the St. Tammany Parish Council, the ordinance defined “reception venues” as “establishments providing space for meetings, receptions or similar gatherings.”
The ordinance defined three venue sizes — small, with a capacity of no more than 150 people; medium, with a capacity of more than 150 and fewer than 500 people; and large, with a capacity of 500 people or more.
The ordinance would require at least NC-5 Retail and Service zoning for small venues, HC-1 Highway Commercial zoning for medium venues and HC-2 Highway Commercial for large venues.
The ordinance first appeared on the commission’s agenda in January. Over the ensuing months, in expectation of its passage, the owners of Bayou Haven Bed and Breakfast in Slidell asked the commission to change their zoning to NC-5 so they could operate as a small reception venue.
Bayou Haven’s request was unanimously denied, by both the commission and then on appeal by the parish council, after opponents documented that it had repeatedly hosted weddings, receptions and other events in violation of both its current zoning and a deed restriction it had executed with the Bayou Liberty Association.
During the Bayou Haven controversy, some suggested that the reception venues ordinance had been drafted specifically to benefit Bayou Haven.
Stefancik denied that was the case, but the impact of the Bayou Haven matter was felt when the zoning commission took the ordinance up again at its December meeting.
Commissioner Dave Doherty first moved to eliminate the ability for NC-5 establishments to host receptions and to remove the small venue definition.
During the ensuing discussion, several commissioners identified what they said were other problems.
Commissioner Pug Lorren said the ordinance would require restaurants and other venues to have a paid security detail on the premises while hosting any sort of event, including small meetings of clubs, civic organizations and the like. That would impose an onerous burden on those businesses, he said.
Commissioner Todd Richard had bigger questions.
“I certainly don’t want to be disrespectful to the authors of this, but I was more interested in us understanding why we need this ordinance," he said. "It was originally put forth, in my mind, to try to squeeze a particular venue into NC-5. That didn’t happen. I’m not so sure what we’re trying to accomplish here. I don’t know what the need is.”
Commissioners Patrick Fitzmorris and Ron Randolph echoed Richard’s remarks and moved to deny the entire ordinance.
After further discussion, commissioners approved Doherty’s amendment stripping NC-5 and small venues from the ordinance. They then postponed further action for two months to allow time for the formation of a working group to discuss the issue.
At Fitzmorris’ suggestion, that group may include restaurant owners and other stakeholders likely to be affected if the ordinance is adopted.
In other action, commissioners approved HC-2 zoning for several parcels of land on the north side of Ronald Reagan Highway (U.S. 190), west of Oak Alley Boulevard, north of Covington, including two parcels totaling 13.96 acres owned by members of the Swett family, and 5.42 acres owned by the Succession of Karen Meier Ramirez.
Commissioners also approved a request by Ivan Milicevic to rezone 10 acres on the south side of La. 435, west of Talisheek, from A-1 Suburban residential to HC-3 Highway Commercial with a Rural Overlay so that his business, Milicevic Family Vineyards, could build a reception facility.
Commissioners denied a request by the Millennium Group to rezone 6.873 acres on the west side of Harbor View Court, north of Lakeview Drive in the Oak Harbor area of Slidell, as a Commercial Boater Service Area. Several representatives of nearby homeowners groups described what they said were past zoning violations by the landowners and questioned the need for the facility.