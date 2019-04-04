The St. Tammany Library Foundation will host its third annual Distinguished Speaker Event featuring former Congressman Robert “Bob” Livingston on April 17 at Tchefuncta Country Club, 2 Pinecrest Drive, Covington.
The event will begin at 7 p.m.
Livingston will discuss and sign his book “The Windmill Chaser: Triumphs and Less in American Politics” after a reception with Louisiana-style small-plate foods.
Reservations and sponsorships for the event are available at www.sttammanylibraryfoundation.org.
The mission of the St. Tammany Library Foundation is to provide financial support to enhance the facilities, resources and services of parish libraries.
Over the past three years, funds raised by the foundation have been used for such library improvements as a state-of-the-art audiovisual room at the South Slidell Branch. This year, the foundation will give a donation to the Covington Branch renovation for enhancements in the children’s area and the shelving end panels in the adult section.