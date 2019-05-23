The City of Covington unveiled its shoreline protection area and paddler's launch at Bogue Falaya Park on Thursday morning.
The 200-foot bulkhead was built on the north end of the park where the Bogue Falaya River enters the property. The project is designed to stop erosion on that part of the riverbank, but a walk-down launch is part of the protective wall and can be used by people wanting to kayak or canoe on the scenic river.
The project cost $538,000, with $250,000 of that total coming via a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund -- a federal program managed by the Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism through the Office of State Parks. The fund supports the acquisition of property and development of facilities for outdoors recreation.
Digital Engineering of Kenner designed the bulkhead and Gill's Crane & Dozer Service of Slidell was the contractor.
Mayor Mike Cooper thanked many people for assisting on the project, which is part of a master plan his administration spearheaded to bring additional amenities and improvements to the downtown park. Cooper singled out City Engineer Daniel Hill, Grants Administrator Kelli Moore and Geographic Information System Specialist Chad Whaley as being instrumental in getting the bulkhead and launch built.
Following a ribbon cutting, several people hopped into kayaks and paddled a short distance down the Bogue Falaya, including Mayor-elect Mark Johnson, Councilman Rick Smith and park ranger Jerome Rattay.
The city hopes to contract with a person or business who can provide kayak and/or canoe rentals at Bogue Falaya Park in the near future.
For more information on Bogue Falaya Park or the launch, call facilities director Amy Tucker at (985) 867-1206.