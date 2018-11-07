Civil Air Patrol cadets Andrew Aceves, Victoria Crane and Joshua Davies have been promoted to second lieutenant after receiving the Gen. Billy Mitchell Award, which recognizes their advancement from the leadership phase to the command phase in the Civil Air Patrol cadet program.
Only about 15 percent of cadets pass this milestone, which requires rigorous testing, physical fitness, leadership experience and expertise in aerospace studies.
Aceves, who has been a member of the Civil Air Patrol since September 2017, has completed four years of JROTC. He graduated from Region Cadet Leadership School, after which he served as a flight sergeant at this past summer’s nine-day Louisiana Wing Encampment. He also earned the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America in February .
Crane has been a member since October 2015. She is cadet executive officer of the squadron, serves in the squadron color guard, and takes an active role in leadership training of the cadet corps. She also served as a flight commander during this past summer’s nine-day Louisiana Wing Encampment. She is also actively working toward her private pilot’s license, having graduated from the patrol's Cadet Aviation Ground School. She also serves as the vice chairman of the Cadet Advisory Council for the Louisiana Wing.
Davies has been a member since March 2015. He serves as the squadron’s deputy cadet commander, is a member of the squadron’s color guard, and also serves as the cadet executive officer for the Louisiana Wing. He serves as chairman of the Cadet Advisory Council for the Louisiana Wing, as well as serving as the Cadet Advisory Council representative for the Southwest Region (which consists of Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas).