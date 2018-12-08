Abita Springs Mayor Greg Lemons was denied a third term Saturday as challenger Dan Curtis, a current member of the Board of Aldermen in the tiny town, trounced him with 66 percent of the vote.

Curtis, a schoolteacher who is finishing his first term on the Board of Aldermen, was the front-runner in the Nov. 6 primary out of a field of five.

Personality and leadership style figured heavily in the runoff election, along with issues like growth management.

Curtis said the Board of Aldermen found it frustrating to work with Lemons, and that's why only one incumbent ran for re-election.

He said he wants to change the way politics works in the town and has advocated drawing on knowledgeable residents to help craft a master plan.

Lemons, an electrical engineer who worked all over the world for Dibold before returning home, said that he tried to run the town as a business. He criticized the existing board for not being engaged or doing their homework.

He said that he sought re-election so he could see some major initiatives through to completion, including a $6.8 million revamp of the sewerage system. His background as a project manager, he said, made him the best person to lead the town at this point, and he pushed for a town master plan.