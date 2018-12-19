Council on Aging St. Tammany senior center meal menus. For information, call (985) 892-0377 or visit www.coastseniors.org.
Monday
Closed for holiday.
Tuesday
Closed for holiday.
Dec. 26
Bowtie lasagna, tossed salad, herbed green beans, wheat bread, peach crisp, milk.
Dec. 27
Sausage with onions and peppers, hot dog bun, baked beans, cole slaw, hot cinnamon applesauce with raisins, milk.
Dec. 28
Sliced ham, black-eyed peas, cabbage, cornbread, birthday cake, milk.
Meals are served at the following senior centers:
Bush Senior Center: 81605 La. 41. Call (985) 886-8971.
Covington Senior Center: 19404 N. 10th St. Call (985) 892-8530.
Folsom Senior Center: 80210 La. 25. Call (985) 796-9803.
Lacombe Senior Center: 27397 U.S. 190. Call (985) 218-9340.
Mandeville Senior Center: Paul Spitzfaden Community Center, 3090 E. Causeway Approach. Call (985) 624-4629.
Pearl River Senior Center: 39443 La. 41 Spur. Call (985) 863-2540.
Slidell Senior Center: 610 Cousin St. Call (985) 641-1852.