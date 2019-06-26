STATE OFFICIAL: Ramel Fields, of Covington, has been elected state junior vice president at the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. And Auxiliary at the Alexandria convention.
MEDICOS HONORED: Lakeview Regional Medical Center staff members Daphne Guidry, critical care and ICU manager, and Mirtha Pouillard, patient services director, were recently honored with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award. The two were nominated by Lt. Joel O'Connor, a nurse in the critical care unit, for their efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if needed.
"FLIPPIN' FLAPJACKS": Pancakes for breakfast will be on the menu at 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday when the Slidell Noon Lions Club hosts their monthly meal at the Lions' Den, Cleveland and Carey Streets, in Olde Towne. Tickets are $6 for pancakes, sausage and beverages. Bingo follows at 11:30 a.m.
VIRTUAL REALITY: St. Tammany Parish Library will hold a two-part series to explore immersive technologies, including virtual reality and augmented reality. Learn about VR and AR and participate in demonstrations of both, then create VR cardboard goggles and learn to download and use free VR apps. These free events will be held at 2 p.m. Saturdays on the following schedule:
- Part 1: Saturday, Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St.
- Part 2: July 13, Madisonville Branch Library.
Participation is limited to adults. Registration is required and participants must bring a smartphone capable of downloading apps. Register at stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or call Slidell at (985) 646-6470 or Madisonville at (985) 845-4819. For information, visit www.sttammanylibrary.org.
SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS OPEN: Slidell Memorial Hospital is accepting applications through Sunday for five $1,000 scholarships for local students enrolled in a medical program at an accredited university or college for the 2019-20 year. Applicants and/or their parents/guardians must be St. Tammany residents. Students must be halfway through their curriculum, have a GPA of 2.5 or better, and have unmet financial needs. Packets can be downloaded from slidellmemorial.org/scholarships-internships. Contact Patient Experience Coordinator Bonnie Rivet at (985) 280-8531 for information.
SILENT AUCTION: Friends of the Slidell Library will hold a silent auction of pre-owned books and collectible magazines through 6 p.m. Monday. The auction includes books about the Civil War, among many others. Bids are placed in person, but high bidders do not have to be present to win. Items will be on view at Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. For more information, email fsl70458@yahoo.com
SOLDIER OF THE WEEK: Army Pvt. Justin Rosier, of Covington, was recently recognized by Fort Carlson as the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Soldier of the Week. Rosier is an infantryman with 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team. He is the most junior soldier to earn the Expert Infantryman Badge with 3rd ABCT. He accomplished the fitness test, land navigation, 29 individual basic infantry tasks and a 12-mile foot march in under three hours.
BIG GAME RAFFLE: The Northlake-Mandeville Rotary Club will draw Aug. 22 for more than 50 prizes ranging for pro and college sports events, dining, vacations, museum experiences and more as part of their annual fundraising program that will benefit several local charities. Tickets are $20 and available at www.rafflecreator.com/pages/30553/11th-annual-big-game-rotary-raffle or via check, payable to the club to Steve Saux, 525 Rue Jardins, Covington, LA 70433.
CAJUN MUSIC: Bruce Daigrepont will provide music and information about Cajun culture at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave. For information, visit www.sttammanlibrary.org/adult-programs.
STEPHEN KING DISCUSSION: The writings of Stephen King, oft considered "The Master of Horror," will be the topic of a Summer Reading Challenge discussion at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18, Causeway Branch, 3457 Highway 190, Mandeville. Composition and literature educator Amanda Jacob will present. For information and registration, visit www.stammanylibrary.org/adult-programs.
LIBRARY SPEAKER: Reggie Buck, of Lafayette, will share his paranormal and astronomical experiences from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. July 27 at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190 in Mandeville. Register online at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call the library at 626-9779. Visit www.sttammanylibrary.org for information on library sponsored adult programs.
MASTER GARDENER PROGRAM: The LSU AgCenter in St. Tammany Parish is accepting applications for the Louisiana Master Gardener training program for residents interested in learning more about gardening and becoming volunteers to assist with programs to educate the public. Classroom lecture material will be presented through online videos, and there will be face-to-face labs at 6 p.m. Tuesdays from Aug. 6 to Nov. 5, with a graduation. Labs will be at 1301 N. Florida St., Covington. For more information, contact Will Afton, LSU AgCenter county agent, at (985) 875-2635 or wafton@agcenter.lsu.edu
KIDS' SUMMER ACTIVITIES
STEAM COMING: Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics will be added to the Open Arms Community Center's faith-based summer camp program which runs through Aug. 8 at 1410 Eighth St., Slidell. For more information on rates, dates and registration, visit www.openarmsslidell.org or call (985) 259-4781.
MARITIME MUSEUM CAMP: The Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum in Madisonville is offering three, one-week summer camp sessions. The Junior Aquatic Engineer Summer Camp, which introduces campers ages 8-10 to activities focused on science, technology, engineering and math will be July 22-26. Campers will learn to collect, interpret and analyze information through hands-on experiments including building a working submersible model. For information, call (985) 845-9200 or visit lpbmm.org.
DRAMA CAMP: Little Stars Productions will conduct camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 22-26, at Cross Gates Family Fitness, 200 N. Military Road, Slidell. Each camp is an introduction to dramatic performance and stage production for ages 5-14 (age 5 must have completed Kindergarten). Cost of $175 per child per week with a $20 one-time registration fee. Register at www.crossgatesclub.com. Before- and aftercare options available. For information, visit www.littlestarsproductions.com or (985) 201-0099. Each camp concludes with a performance.
HISTORY CAMP: Old Mandeville Historic Association History Camp will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 25-26 for children entering third and fourth grades at Jean Baptiste Lang House, 605 Carroll St., Mandeville. Learn about Louisiana architecture, traditions and culture. Children receive a T-shirt, snack and beverage but provide their own lunch. Cost is $20. For information, email adelefoster@gmail.com or call (504) 723-7714.