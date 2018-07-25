Basketball players in the third-grade Titans Elite team of Charles Tracey’s Northshore Titans in Mandeville placed fourth in the nation at the national championships of Youth Basketball of America. In the front row, from left, are Nate Sweeney, Kash Bailey, Zack Kemp and Ethan Ballard. In the second row are Patrick Leonard, Gabe Timmons, Marlin Johnson and Brennan Bell. In the back row are coaches Patrick Leonard, Jason White and Steven Ballard. Nick Keelen was also part of the coaching staff. Marlin Johnson was chosen as a member of the All-Tournament team. Placing first in the nation in a five-man shootout-skills competition was the team including Kash Bailey, Brennan Bell, Patrick Leonard, Nate Sweeney and Gabe Timmons.