It doesn’t happen to her very often, but when Covington golfer Abbey Daniel misses the cut in a tournament, she cries.
When you’re just 17 and a self-described perfectionist, that’s understandable.
But after recently failing to advance past stroke play in her first U.S. Amateur — and shedding a few tears — Daniel was back practicing later that afternoon. And the following day she was on the course at Old Waverly in West Point, Mississippi, where her parents are members, playing mainly for pleasure with her father, Chuck, and brother, Nick.
No doubt the fact that the 2019 amateur will be played at Old Waverly was an incentive as well though, not to mention the fact that Daniel has committed to nearby Mississippi State and will be a freshman there next year.
“I felt like my game was good enough to make the cut,” said Daniel, whose 9-over-par 78-73 at the Golf Club of Tennessee in suburban Nashville left her six shots away from doing so. “And when I didn’t meet my expectations, it was a like shot in the chest.
“But you’ve got to learn from your failures and move on. It wasn’t like I didn’t belong there, and it makes me want to get back even more.”
It was the third straight missed cut for Daniel following similar disappointments in the Junior PGA and USGA Juniors.
But that had been preceded by a run of success — leading all qualifiers for the Juniors in her regional, winning her first Louisiana State Amateur and then qualifying for the U.S. Amateur by tying for third place in a field of 77 at a regional in Houston.
For any golfer who aspires to compete at the highest level, it was an important step, going against an international field of the world’s best amateurs.
“There’s a lot of pressure,” said Daniel, who was paired with NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho. “But I thought if I could get to match play (the round of 64), anything could happen.”
However, in the Junior PGA, Daniel had noticed a problem with her grip. After some self-correction on the site, she returned home to work with longtime coach Rob Noel at Money Hill.
“If you’re not setting the club up to the ball correctly, you don’t have a chance of hitting it straight,” Daniel said. “I thought we had it fixed.”
It may have been, but Daniel quickly put herself in an uphill struggle to make the cut with a double bogey on her second hole.
“I had a bad tee shot into a lie that was almost unplayable,” she said. “Honestly I didn’t think I was out of it already at that point. It’s a mindset where you just have to say, ‘Your hard work has gotten you here, so just go and play your best and whatever happens, happens.’”
Daniel would bogey the third hole, but she played even par over the next 10 holes before another disaster — a triple bogey on the par-three 14th.
On the second day, she was at even par until yet another triple bogey on the 12th hole. But with no chance to make the cut, Daniel was 1-under over her final six holes.
That impressed her father, who was also Abbey’s caddie for the round.
“In the past, it would have taken her at least a couple of holes to get over it,” Chuck Daniel said. “I know she was disappointed and mad at herself. But she didn’t blink and went out and finished strong.”
The ride from Nashville to West Point that night also was significant.
“Usually after things don’t go well, it is pretty quiet in the car," he said. “There have been times in the past when Abbey wouldn’t say anything at all. But we talked the whole time about what had gone wrong and other things. It speaks to how much Abbey has grown mentally in the last couple of years.”
With her run of summer tournaments complete, Daniel’s competitive schedule will wind down for a while, although she plays almost daily while taking online courses to finish up her high school work. She's also taking some advanced placement classes for college.
Ahead in early 2019 is the Australian Women’s Masters. Then comes the tournament season, and finally college, where she will be following in the steps of both of her parents at Mississippi State (mom Kay played golf there and Chuck played baseball.)
“It seems like a long time until I’ll actually be playing at State,” Daniel said. “But I really like the offseason because I know now more than ever how much I’ve got to work on my game.”