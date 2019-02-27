The Greater New Orleans Iris Society is seeking to restore Louisiana’s five native iris species, and the efforts are taking root in St. Tammany Parish.
Several years ago, society members began planting Louisiana irises throughout the north shore, with a concentration on places where they can easily be viewed by the public.
Their work will be on display at the 2019 Louisiana Iris Bloom Celebration, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Northlake Nature Center, 23135 U.S. 190 near Mandeville. The irises were donated by the society and planted by volunteers over the past three years.
The free event is open for the public to walk the boardwalks through the cypress swamps and along the trails to see stands of irises in bloom. It's hosted with the Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater New Orleans.
The Iris Society also created and donated educational displays about Louisiana irises that have been permanently mounted on boardwalk kiosks. Louisiana irises include Iris brevicaulis, Iris fulva, Iris hexagona, Iris giganticaerulea and Iris nelsonii in variations of blue, white, red and yellow that depend on soil and environment.
Nature photographer John Paul Duet, of Slidell, who has photographed Louisiana irises from Abbeville to the Atchafalaya Basin, will be at the Iris Bloom Celebration with images he captured of birds and blooming irises. Proceeds from the sales will benefit the nonprofit.
Duet has partnered with the center for both the iris celebration and the Great Louisiana BirdFest, where he will conduct a photo workshop.
“I just like them as a flower,” he said, noting that there is always a good reaction to the photos. He said those who remember when the irises were in abundance in the ditches and along the waterways on the north shore will often ask, “Wow, where did you see that?”
For others, it's a chance to talk about the remote areas where the flowers can still be found in the wild and the work to preserve and restore them after some habitats have been changed or destroyed.
Iris Society member Gary Salathe, of Madisonville, said hundreds of volunteers have been involved in the effort to plant thousands of irises. “This is the largest stand of wild native iris in southeast Louisiana that people can see,” he said. “We are using it as a platform to show the public all the five species in a natural setting.”
Salathe said other areas of Louisiana have lost irises due to hurricane damage and saltwater intrusion. The destruction of wetlands and other changes in the environment, including the use of herbicides to clear ditches and drainage systems, has resulted in significant loss or obscurity of the species.
Irises are a freshwater plant and face other challenges, including intrusion of cultivated species.
This is the second year for the celebration, but last year, the weather threw off the bloom. All signs this year are for a good display. Blooms will begin mid-March and continue through mid-April at the 400-acre center, which is open every day from sunrise to sunset.
The Iris Society also organizes iris rescues to relocate native irises to areas where they can thrive. Salathe said the group recently obtained permits to move native irises growing in and around Boy Scout Road to the boardwalk in Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge in Lacombe.
For more information about the 2019 Louisiana Iris Bloom Celebration, visit northlakenature.org.