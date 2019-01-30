About 400 people wearing blue and black spent an evening dining and dancing, all to raise money for a new nonprofit that helps support programs of the Slidell Police Department.
The Blue Line Bash, the inaugural fundraiser for the Friends of Slidell Police Foundation, was held Jan. 19 at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium. The organization was started last summer to help pay for Slidell police programs not included in the city’s budget, including the mounted patrol, K-9 unit, reserve division, the Kids and Police program and the Tragedy Fund, which helps officers’ families with medical bills and funeral expenses.
“It works solely to add funding to the Slidell Police Department. We’re ready to make that happen. We’re here to try to be that arm for them,” said board member Rene Arcemont.
Guests at the bash enjoyed premium food and drinks, live music by Five Finger Discount, a silent auction and photo booth with festive Carnival and New Orleans Saints props. Dan Crowley was master of ceremonies. Foundation President Carrie Calvin welcomed guests; Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer led the group in prayer; and Jennifer Drennan sang the national anthem. Slidell Chief of Police Randy Fandal was on hand to help lead the festivities.
For more information about the foundation or to become a donor member, go to friendsofslidellpolicefoundation.org.