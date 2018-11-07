COMMUNITY EVENTS
WINE AND DINE WITH HOSPICE: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Benedict’s Plantation, 1144 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Benefit for the Hospice Foundation of the South. $75. (985) 643-5470 or hospiceofthesouth.org.
PALLETS WITH A PURPOSE: 6:30 p.m. Friday. Northshore Food Bank Warehouse, 840 N. Columbia St., Covington. Fundraiser for the Northshore Food Bank with food, music and a silent auction, $75. (985) 893-3003 or northshorefoodbank.org.
VETERANS’ DINNER: 7 p.m. Saturday. Slidell Elks Lodge, 34212 Elks Road. An appreciation dinner for former servicemen and their families. (985) 641-1266.
NORTHSHORE CAJUN DANCE: 8 p.m. Saturday. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. Bruce Daigrepont performs. $8 for members. $10 for nonmembers (504) 583-8603 or northshorecajundancers.com.
THREE RIVERS ART FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Downtown Covington. More than 200 booths of art (985) 327-9797 or threeriversartfestival.com.
BATTLE FOR THE PADDLE: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Tchefuncte Restaurant, Madisonville. The Madisonville gumbo-cooking challenge. $5. (985) 845-9824 or madisonvillechamber.org.
CLASSIC CAR SHOW: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell. Music, fun and lots of cars. (985) 201-4095.
NORTHSHORE GUMBO COOKOFF: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. Fundraiser for the community theater and Homeless Outreach for Youth. $10. slidelllittletheatre.com.
UNLEASHED! RESCUE ME GALA: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Pontchartrain Yacht Club, 140 Jackson Ave., Mandeville. Fundraiser for the Northshore Humane Society featuring live music by Four Unplugged. $125 advance, $150 at the door. (985) 892-7387 or northshorehumane.org.
THE EMPTY BOWL: 3 p.m. Sunday, Pontchartrain Yacht Club, 140 Jackson Ave., Mandeville. Fundraiser for the Samaritan Center featuring food samplings from local restaurants plus live music. $40. (985) 626-4457 or facebook.com/emptybowl-mandeville/
MEN WHO COOK: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. St. Tammany Parish Justice Center Parking Garage, 601 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington. Fundraiser for Hope House Children’s Advocacy Center featuring 20 local celebrity chefs. $70 single and $123 couple. (985) 892-3885 or hopehouse.org.
THEATER
"LETTERS FROM HOME": 7 p.m. Thursday. Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. The OnStage production built on letters from the front lines. $15 advance, $20 at the door (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
"CHEATIN’ IN THE NEXT ROOM": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. A couple’s bonds are tested. $30-$35. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
"TRIAL OF THE BIG BAD WOLF": 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Slidell Little Theatre, Fairy Tale Land’s biggest villain faces the jury. $10. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllitttletheatre.org.
MUSIC
TRUFFLE HONEYS: 7 p.m. Wednesday. Slidell Branch, St. Tammany Public Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Free. (985) 646-6470.
RICK SAMSON PROJECT: 6 p.m. Thursday. Barrel Wine Bar, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 272-8465 or barrellwinebar.com.
MEMORY THEORY DUO: 9 p.m. Friday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
STEVE MIGNANO BAND: 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 272-8465.
KILLHOUSE: 10 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Street Blues Café, 427 N. Columbia St., Covington. rocknbluescafe.com.
FAITH MUSIC FEST: 11 a.m. Saturday. Heritage Park, Slidell. The fifth annual day of praise and worship headlined by several Christian recording artists. Free.
JAYNA MORGAN DUO: 6 p.m. Tuesday. Barrel Wine Bar., 69305 La. 21. Covington. (985) 892-0852 or barrelwinebar.com.
ART
SLIDELL MAGAZINE CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION: Friday-Dec. 21. Slidell Cultural Center, Celebrating 100 covers of the magazine. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
LOUISIANA WATERCOLOR SOCIETY WINTER SHOW: Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 4. Christwood Retirement Community, 100 Christwood Drive, Covington. The society’s 50th anniversary is celebrated by a juried show honoring the late Claire Rohrbough. Free. (985) 898-0515 or Christwoodrc.com
FALL IN LOVE WITH ART: Daily through Nov. 14. Slidell Memorial Hospital, 1001 Gause Blvd. The Slidell Art League’s fall show. Free (985) 326-3405 or slidellartleague.org.
REPRESENT: SELECTIONS FROM THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Nov. 17. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Abstract artists are featured. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
HOLIDAY FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS: Registration now open for the St. Tammany Holiday Festival of the Arts, Dec. 2 in downtown Covington.northshorecec.org./registration.
SALAD DAYS: Feb. 8-March 22. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Recognizing St. Tammany student artists ages 5-19. Deadline for entry is Jan. 28. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
KID STUFF
JUNO VALENTINE AND THE MAGICAL SHOES: 11 a.m. Saturday. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Juno journeys through time and space. Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
OUTDOORS
NATURE WALK AND TITIVATION: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Enjoy the sounds and sights of nature while sprucing up the trails. Loppers provided. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
KUNDALINI YOGA: 1 p.m. Nov. 13. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Sally Dunn conducts a class in this active form of meditation. Free for members. $5 for non-members. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
CANASTA: 9 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
ONE OF A KIND CARDS: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
HOW TO MAKE HERBAL MEDICINES: 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
FAUX TILE TECHNIQUE: 10 a.m. Monday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
WEEKLY EVENTS
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 635386 Home Estates Drive, Slidell. Offered by Tammany Twirlers Square and Round Dance Club. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Third Thursdays. Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell. (985) 640-3764.
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. Fridays. Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., near Pelican Park, Mandeville. Free snacks and drinks available. Swiss Team games on first Thursday and third Sunday. Beginner games first and third Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. (985) 892-6766.
COVINGTON BINGO: 2 p.m. Sundays. St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212).
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMER’S MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. 64378 La. 41, (985) 807-4447
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Covington City Hall, 609 N. Columbia St.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. second Saturday of each month. 13401 June St., behind City Hall.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The weekly market includes music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts, and more.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 1808 Front St., Slidell. Live music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts and more.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22056 La. 59. The market includes fresh produce, local food, crafts and more.
COVINGTON BREWHOUSE TASTING ROOM AND BREWERY TOURS: Tastings, 5-9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Tours: 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. 226 E. Lockwood St., Covington, Free. (985) 893-2884.