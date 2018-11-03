Two touchdowns apiece from Dawson Millen and Jake Dalmado helped Archbishop Hannan capture the school’s first-ever undefeated regular season and the school’s first outright district championship since 1996 after a 28-20 win over Bogalusa at The Cage in Covington.
"This means everything," Hannan head coach Scott Wattigny said. "This school has been through a ton — having to move 60 miles after Hurricane Katrina and the like — and for us to have this opportunity, it's been needed.
"I couldn't be more proud of our kids and coaches. This means everything for our school, community, everyone."
Dalmado started the scoring off on special teams. After Hannan was forced to punt on its second possession, Bogalusa tried to return the kick from inside its own 15-yard line. But after a retreat into the end zone, the Hawks stripped the ball and Dalmado recovered to give Hannan a 7-0 lead.
The score stayed that way until midway through the second quarter when Hannan drove 60 yards in 10 plays, capping the drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Millen to Dalmado, giving Hannan a 14-0 advantage.
Bogalusa fought back, pulling to within one score late in the second quarter when quarterback Josh Taylor found Raheem Roberts for a 33-yard TD pass with just 0.4 seconds left on the clock. The 2-point conversion was no good and the halftime score was 14-6 in favor of Hannan.
The Hawks took a 21-6 lead with 2:11 left in the third quarter on Millen's 9-yard TD run, and it looked like things would go easy for Hannan headed to the fourth. But the Lumberjacks kept things interesting.
After a 17-yard TD run cut the lead to 21-12 with less than two minutes gone in the fourth, Hannan stretched the lead to 28-12 when Millen broke free for an 86-yard scoring run with 2:20 left.
Orvin and Jacob Bernard pace Titans to blowout win
In their final regular season home game at Titan Coliseum, Lakeshore senior wide receiver Jacob Bernard had four touchdowns and quarterback Parker Orvin threw for six scores in a 68-7 blowout win over Salmen.
The win for the Titans (10-0, 3-0) clinched the school’s second consecutive undefeated regular season. Capturing back-to-back outright District 8-4A titles, Lakeshore’s regular season winning streak has now been extended to 22 games.
Salmen got on the board first on the fourth play of the game when Mikell Marco scored from 72 yards out.
Bernard’s first touchdown came on the Titans' second possession when he ran it in from 24 yards out. He would find the end zone again on the ground on the following possession from 2 yards out to give the Titans the lead at 15-7.
Leading 17-7, the Lakeshore lead ballooned to 24-7 when Parker Orvin threw the first of five touchdown passes in the first half when he found Rhett Kimbell for a 15-yard score.
Bernard’s first receiving touchdown came later in the second quarter when he hauled in a 7-yard pass from Bernard. He later added a 27-yard scoring strike and Lakeshore finished the second quarter with touchdown passes of 20 and 14 yards to Jake Smiroldo to make it 54-7 Titans.
“We wanted to go out (in the regular season) with a bang,” Bernard said. “This team is really good and we believe we are capable of doing some special things in the post season.
“We realize the intensity level is going to increase come next week. We know we are going to get everyone’s best shot in the playoffs and we don’t get to have a bad game if we want to get where we want to go, and that is back to the Superdome and the 4A title game.”
Tigers capture 6-5A championship
In an unexpected defensive battle, Slidell High held Northshore to just 160 yards of total offense in a 17-3 win over rival Northshore, clinching the Tigers' first district win since 2002.
Slidell claimed the 6-5A title on the final night of the regular season, finishing on a seven-game winning streak, which began after a heartbreaking 2-point loss at Walker on Sept. 14. Since then, the Tigers have been riding high.
“This means so much to this school and community," Slidell coach Larry Favre said. “We’ve worked hard the last few years, and I didn’t know if this was going to happen. It’s a great feeling. I’m older now and experienced this before, but I don’t think I appreciated it like I do now.”
Jacob Guidry completed 16 of 27 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. Harlan Dixon rushed 18 times for 127 yards and a touchdown.
Slidell (8-2, 7-0 District 6-5A) held the Panthers to 87 yards of offense through three quarters.
“Everybody on this team worked hard to get to this point,” Guidry said. “The defense was amazing tonight. If we play like that on defense and our offense can continue to produce, we can’t be stopped.”
Northshore (4-6, 2-5) needed a victory to have a shot at the playoffs.
Slidell took a 6-0 first-quarter lead when Jacob Guidry connected with Kevin Boatner on a 6-yard touchdown pass (the extra point missed).
Northshore got its only score of the first half when Andrew Stein connected on a 33-yard field goal. The nine-play drive covered 35 yards and took 3:42 off the clock.
Slidell had 38 yards rushing and 131 passing in the first half.
The Panthers were held to 71 yards rushing and minus-2 passing before the break.
Slidell took its opening possession of the second half and drove inside the Panthers' 20-yard line, but the drive stalled. Josh Wills kicked a 35-yard field goal to make the score 9-3 with 7:37 left in the third quarter.
Jaguars drop decision to Pine on Senior Night
Mustering only 168 yards of total offense, Pope John Paul II dropped a 47-9 decision to Pine at home on Senior Night in Slidell.
Pine, meanwhile, put up nearly 500 yards (496) of total offense on its way to the victory.
Only three minutes had elapsed in the first quarter when Pine struck first on a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Logan Temples to Jordan Anderson for a 7-0 lead.
After a failed 38-yard field goal attempt by Jag kicker Logan Klotz, the Raiders only needed three plays to score on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Temples to Anderson for a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Jaguars finally got on the board with 8:07 left in the half on a 39-yard field goal by Klotz to narrow the Raiders lead to 13-3.
The Raiders scored again with 2:45 left on another touchdown pass from Temples to Markell Cotton for a 19-3 halftime lead.
With 9:04 left in the contest, the Jaguars got their only touchdown of the game when Arata found Garrett Cavalier in the back of the end zone with a 14-yard pass making it 34-9 Pine.
“My time here at Pope John Paul has been fun with a lot of good times and awesome memories,” Cavalier said. “We haven’t had the best of records, but we worked hard and never gave up on ourselves.”
Senior lineman Ryan Landry also looked back on his career with fond memories.
“This year’s team was the hardest working bunch that I have ever been a part of. We all gave a 100 percent effort all the time. Our defensive unit has played tough all year against some good teams.
