A St. Tammany Parish patrol deputy was arrested Tuesday on a felony drug possession charge after an investigation and has been fired, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Terry D. Cederholm II, 36, was arrested on a warrant issued through the 22nd Judicial District Court and was immediately terminated, according to a news release.
Cederholm was hired in 2007 to work in the St. Tammany Parish jail. He left two years later but returned to the agency in 2014, according to the Sheriff's Office. His most recent assignment was criminal patrol.
He was booked into the parish jail on possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a legend drug without prescription.