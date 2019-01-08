The Slidell City Council accepted the Slidell Municipal Marina at Heritage Park as complete when the board met Jan. 8.
The marina is a welcome addition to the popular park in Olde Towne Slidell, even though it was a long time in the making.
The city applied for a Boating Infrastructure Grant (BIG) in 2011 and it was awarded $1.5 million in 2012 to held fund construction. After going through a process of paperwork and permits that took several years, work finally began in the summer of 2017 and was completed in May 2018.
The project cost about $2.6 million, though that city's share of that total was cut by more than half with the BIG grant. Gulf Engineers and Consultants of Baton Rouge served as project engineer and Gill’s Crane Service of Slidell was the contractor.
The marina, which is located on Bayou Bonfouca, contains three separate fixed and floating docks with enough space to moor dozens of boats, as well as power, water and pump-out services for visiting vessels. Construction included installation of more than 1,600 feet of new bulkhead and sidewalks. Similar structures at the park were heavily damaged during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
The “A” dock behind the amphitheater includes 9 finger-pier type slips that can accommodate boats up to 60 feet in length and includes hook-ups for power, water and pump out service. The “B” dock is a 500 foot floating side-tie dock and includes power and water for up to 18 boats. The “C” dock is an 800 linear feet fixed concrete dock, which can accommodate roughly 40 boats at an average length of 26 feet.
Reservations can be made through Dockwa, the City of Slidell’s third party service, via the website at www.dockwa.com.
The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the marina last summer, and boats have been been in and out since that time. The council accepting the project as complete means the fiscal and construction obligations associated with the project are finished.