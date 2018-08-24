The Mandeville City Council has approved Mayor Donald Villere’s $47 million budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year.
The council voted unanimously at its meeting on Thursday evening to adopt the budget, which will be in effect Sept. 1 through August 30, 3019. It includes approximately $22.25 million for operating costs (including wages and benefits,) as well as $25.147 for capital projects. Many of those infrastructure projects began in the current fiscal year and will end in the next budgetary cycle.
“I think this year’s budget will continue our emphasis on improving infrastructure and quality of life in Mandeville,” Villere said after the council meeting.
The city is anticipating $15.718 million in sales and use taxes in the coming fiscal year, as well as $1.82 million in ad valorem taxes, $1.19 million in franchise taxes, $2.22 million in grant revenue and $4.04 million from other sources.
Wages and overtime for city employees amounts to $5.7 million with medical expenses costing $2.06 million and retirement benefits (including health insurance) at $2.14 million.
Major components of Villere’s capital budget include $2.5 million for wetlands restoration on the lakefront, $2 million for road maintenance, $1.7 million for Galvez St. drainage, $1 million for Monroe St. drainage, $2 million for construction of a new water line in New Golden Shores, $2 million for water meter replacement and $2.2 million for work on the Causeway and Central lift stations.
Villere’s budget message, which was presented to the council along with the proposed budget earlier this summer, said the city’s financial outlook is promising, though the recent loss of two large retailers (Kmart and Winn Dixie) was concerning. He called for a redevelopment plan in older areas of the city to attract more diverse development.
Villere also noted that Mandeville could face personnel challenges soon, including moving 911 dispatchers to a parish facility near Lacombe, the need for additional student resource officers at area schools, a planner to deal with the business of the Historic Commission and annexations, and a senior accountant to help handle city finances. The mayor said spending money on technology, with such projects as electronic ticketing for police, GIS data mapping and new water meters, will provide enhanced service without having to hire additional personnel.
There was little discussion when it came time on Thursday to vote on the pair of budget ordinances.
Instead, most of the talk came before the council meeting, which was preceded by an hour-long budget workshop – the last in a series of hearings during which council members queried Villere and members of his administration on a variety of projects.
Discussion in Thursday’s budget workshop largely centered around a caution light that would be placed on La. 22 at a St. Tammany Parish Fire District 4 station. The proposed budget called for $250,000 to install the light, but the council balked at the amount, noting that the fire district has millions in “rainy day” money and should absorb some of the cost.
Villere said the light was a needed safety measure.
Charles Goodwin, a resident of Lakeshore Drive, spoke against the city financing any portion of the blinker.
“The reason is that’s a state highway,” Goodwin said. “If anyone wanted to go out for bid and develop the bid specs and approvals and so forth, that should be on the state’s dime…It’s not in the city limits…Let (the state) decide if the light is needed.”
After its own discussion and public comment, the council voted 4-1 to leave 25 percent of the cost in the budget. District III Councilman John Keller voted against the amendment, saying he preferred a 50-50 cost-sharing agreement with the fire district.