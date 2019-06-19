JAZZ Ronnie Kole, Gardner Kole, and event co-chairs Elizabeth Schneider and Pam Franklin at the 'Jazz on the Bayou' wrap up party and check presentation. The event, which celebrated 27 years last March, has distributed over a million dollars in support of locat prgrams. Founded by Ronnie and Gardner Kole, it brings together premier chefs and music for a weekend-long extravaganza at their home on the banks of Bayou Liberty. This year's charity recipients include the Easter Seals of Louisiana, the City of Slidell Cultural Arts Program, STARC, Safe Harbor and the Tammany Trace Foundation.