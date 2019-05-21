Members of the St. Tammany Retired and Senior Volunteer Program recently presented a mock check to Parish President Pat Brister for $955,000.
That dollar amount represents the local contribution the program’s volunteers made in 2018 through more than 38,000 hours of free labor. The group's real value, however, far exceeds its economic impact.
The joy the service work brings to the volunteers and the individuals they serve is worth more, said RSVP Coordinator Gwen Byars.
“The volunteers thank me for letting them volunteer,” Byars said. “And the nonprofits love the senior volunteers. They are reliable, dedicated and committed to what they are doing.”
Debbie Rapp has been an RSVP volunteer for about two years. Every Wednesday, she heads to St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Covington to help the food ministry that cooks and delivers hot meals to homebound seniors.
“I love to cook, and I love to help feed all these people,” Rapp said.
The RSVP program specializes in matching the interests and experience of the volunteers to the organizations they serve. Byars meets one-on-one with every volunteer to discuss the many opportunities available through RSVP. From working with therapy animals to clerical help to tutoring schoolchildren, Byars wants to make sure her volunteers are engaged in meaningful work.
“When you see their eyes light up, you know you’ve found the right thing,” she said.
RSVP is a grant program of the Corporation for National and Community Service and is open to people age 55 and older. Volunteers of America-Southeast Louisiana holds the RSVP grant for the Northshore. The program currently has almost 400 participants volunteering at 42 permanent locations and many one-time special events.
Volunteers can commit to any amount of time they prefer, and all volunteer opportunities are with local nonprofits, hospitals or schools.
Byars said RSVP offers its senior volunteers a sense of purpose and fulfillment. It's an opportunity to stay active and be connected to the community, which has a positive effect on volunteers as well, she added.
“I get so much out of this,” Rapp said. “And I’ve made so many friends.”
Beginning in June, Byars will host a monthly meet and greet during which interested people can ask questions and learn more about RSVP. The first gathering is set for June 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the Northshore Catholic Center, 4465 U.S. 190 East Service Road in Covington.
For more information, contact Byars at (985) 612-1057 or gbyars@voasela.org.