COVINGTON COFFEE: The public is invited to have coffee with Mayor Mike Smith at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at the Covington Trailhead Museum, 419 N. New Hampshire St., for conversation, questions and answers. For more information, call (985) 892-1873 or www.covla.com.
CARNIVAL PARADE DEADLINE: The deadline to RSVP for participation in the Covington Mardi Gras Day event is Wednesday, Jan. 30, for the March 5 celebration. For information, see www.carnivalincovington.com or call Larry Rolling, parade committee chairman, at (985) 502-8586.
HEATERS AVAILABLE: The St. Tammany Council on Aging has a limited number of electric room heaters available. Seniors 60 and older, with inadequate heat supply should contact the council for qualifications. There is no charge or financial limitation for this service. Contact Community Services at (985) 892-0377 for more information.
GADGET CLASSES: St. Tammany Parish Library reference librarians can help with tablets, cellphones, laptops or other technology at several branches on upcoming days. Free 30-minute sessions for adults will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at Mandeville Branch Library, 844 Girod St. For more information, visit www.sttammanylibrary.org or call (985) 626-4293.
FOR JOB SEEKERS: Workforce Wednesday at the St. Tammany Parish Library will feature Workforce Development Specialist Amanda Kerlee for a program at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at the Causeway Branch Library, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. "Resumes and Online Job Applications" will be the topic at the free workshop for adults. Registration is recommended. Register at stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or call (985) 626-9779.
RESIDENTS MEETING: The Hermadel Estates-Carolyn Park Residents Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Sons of Italy Lodge, 1619 East West Drive, Slidell. There will be a pot luck dinner followed by a business meeting. The Slidell Police Department and Councilman Val Vanney are slated to attend. For information, call Michael DeSandro (985) 201-5459 or Cindy Alberts (985) 707-7676.
ARBOR DAY: The annual Mandeville Releaf program will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the trailhead, 675 Lafitte St., where free tree seedlings will be distributed by the Parks and Parkways Commission. Also on hand will be county agent William Afton of the LSU AgCenter,, to answer questions. Trees slated for distribution include pignut hickory, fringe tree, red bay, cherry laurel, shining sumac and elderberry. For information, contact Catherine Casanova, city arborist, at (985) 624-3104.
SILENT AUCTION: Friends of the Slidell Library will hold a silent auction of pre-owned books related to popular culture, ending at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Bids are placed in person, and high bidders do not have to be present. Items are on display at the library. Guidelines and detailed descriptions of items are included in the bid book available from the Circulation Desk. For more information, email fsl70458@yahoo.com.
AARP DRIVING CLASS: The Village Church — Lutheran will host an AARP Driver Safety Class at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 29180 U.S. 190, Lacombe. The class is geared to drivers 55 and older, who may qualify for a three-year auto liability insurance discount. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers; it must be paid by check or money order upon arrival. Bring driver’s license, pen, highlighter, snacks and drinks and AARP membership cards. To register, call John Carver (985) 373-7314. Seating is limited.
BUSINESS WORKSHOP: "Work Force Retention — The Good, The Bad and the Challenges" will be held at 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 6, in Bogue Falaya Hall of the Greater Covington Center, 317 N. Jefferson Ave. The free workshop, hosted by the city and the Economic Development Committee of the council, will provide information on human resources fundamentals and challenges. For information or to register, visit lsbdc.org/SLU.
YARD CLUB WINNERS: The Magnolia Forest Garden Club has announced the winners of their Christmas decorating contest. The Slidell winners chosen in the following categories were: Door and Entrances – Jerry and Iris DeSpain; Artistic Home and Yard I – Nowell Therrien, Bobby and Tammy Rispoli; Artistic Home and Yard II – Pete and Chris Giuffria; and Novelty Home and Yard – Florence Onstad. Winners received rosemary trees from judges Janet Bernard, Beryl Deris, Suzanne Robinson and Joann Round.
NETWORKING MEETING: The St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business-to-Business network event for members only at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, in the board room at 610 Hollycrest Blvd., Covington. To register, call (985) 892-3216.
CATTLE DRIVE: "Lost Louisiana: The Cattle Drives of Louisiana" will be the subject of a presentation at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Causeway Branch Library, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Sponsored by the St. Tammany Genealogical Society, Stella Tanoos will explore the history of drives to New Orleans, from the earliest known drives of the 1700s by the French to the last American drive within Louisiana in the early 1900s. For information, visit www.sttammanylibrary.org.
FOREIGN POLICY WORKSHOP: The Covington-Mandeville American Association of University Women is sponsoring the "Great Decisions" program, an offering of the Foreign Policy Association. Readers will discuss global issues shaping foreign policy. Sessions begin Tuesday, Feb. 11. The afternoon group will meet at 1 p.m., at the Fellowship Hall of Madisonville Presbyterian Church, 701 Pine St. The evening session will be held at 7 p.m., craft room of Windsor Senior Living Community, 1770 N. Causeway Blvd. in Mandeville. Sessions continue for eight consecutive Mondays, skipping March 4, Lundi Gras. Cost is $26, which includes the briefing book used. For information, contact Eileen deHaro at (985) 624-9553.
BOOK SALE: The next Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany sale will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 15-16, at Hadden Hall, 106 S. Jahnke Ave., Covington. There will be books and CDs. The sale is cash or check only. For information, email anndreed@gmail.com.
CARNIVAL BALL: Carnival in Covington's inaugural Mardi Gras Ball will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the VFW Hall No. 7286, 2013 Ronald Reagan Highway, Covington. The ball is presented by Project Blessings All Year Round and the VFW Post. Tickets are $30 and include wine and food. Proceeds from the ball will go to community projects. For information, email projecblessingsallyear@gmail.com or call (985) 710-5699.
SLIDELL NEWCOMERS: The 41st annual bal masque, “An Evening of Ziegfeld Follies” will be held Feb. 16, at the Northshore Harbor Center, led by Captain Judy Warnke and Co-captain Jody Mediamolle. Court maids are Linda Comeaux, Lou Denley, Diane LaVerde, Jean O’Rourke, Sandy Pecoraro, Susan Richard and Penny Weaver. The queen has been voted on by the membership and will be announced the night of the ball, which is open to the public. For more information, go to the Slidell Newcomers website or contact Judy Warnke at (630) 899-1459.
ANCESTOR RESEARCH: "Intense Living: Researching Nineteenth-Century African American Ancestors" will offer research tips and methods for documenting the lives of 19th-century ancestors, with emphasis on African American families and Louisiana examples, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Registration for the free event is requested. Call (985) 645-6470 to register or visit www.sttammanylibrary.org.
BOAT PARADE PARTICIPANTS: Boaters are being sought for the Krewe of Tchefuncte's annual Mardi Gras flotilla at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23. With the theme "Masquerade as Greek Mythology," vessels should be decorated and their crews in costume. Judges will pick first-, second- and third-place winners, who will receive a plaque, anchor or paddle. Fee is $100. A registration form can be downloaded online and mailed at www.kreweoftchefuncte.org. Contact Iris Vacante at ivacante@townofmadisonville.org.
GENEALOGY EVENT: Beth Stahr will speak at the Madisonville Branch of the St. Tammany Parish Library on accessing digital records on FamilySearch using the library's online database at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at 1123 Main St. FamilySearch is a genealogy organization operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and maintains a collection of records, resources and services designed to help people learn more about family history. Registration for the free event is required and is limited to adults. Register online at register.stpl.us/evanced/lib/eventcalendar.asp or call (985) 626-9779.
GUMBO CONTEST: The Northshore Gumbo Cook-Off seeks teams to compete in the annual fundraiser at 11 a.m. March 9, benefiting area youth programs supported by Slidell Little Theatre and the National Association of Women in Construction. Up to 30 teams cook, with entertainment, awards and more. Team registration is $75. Choose from seafood or non-seafood. Applications and instructions are online at www.SlidellLittleTheatre.org; Facebook.com/NorthshoreGumboCookOff; email northshoregumbo@gmail.com or call (504) 415-3002. Admission is $10 for all-you-can-eat gumbo, and children younger than 10 free. Winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m.