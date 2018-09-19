LAKEVIEW OFFICER: Mithra Arias Poulliard has been named director of patient services at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington. Poulliard holds a master's degree in nursing from Loyola University and has been the clinical manager for the hospital's telemetry unit. She will work with clinical staff and physicians on patient care, education and research.
SLIDELL AUTISM SUPPORT GROUP: Strengthening Outcomes with Autism Resources will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, in the community outreach center on the second floor of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd. For information, call Anne Galiano at (504) 812-9548.
WOMEN WARRIORS: Breast cancer patients, survivors and caregivers will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, in the first-floor conference room of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Founders Building, 1150 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 280-6611.
CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: People living with cancer and their caregivers will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, in the second-floor chapel of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Regional Cancer Center, 1120 Robert Blvd. Remote participation is possible by calling (985) 280-8958 at 1 p.m. on group day.
BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT: A bereavement support group will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, in the second-floor chapel at the Slidell Memorial Hospital Regional Cancer Center, 1120 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 280-6612.
ADDICTION EDUCATIONAL FORUM: Catholic Charities offers a forum to help understand opioid addiction, with health care and addiction recovery professionals covering causes, signs and consequences at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Mary, Queen of Peace Parish Center, 1501 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville. ccano.org.
LAMAZE CLASS: Courses on the natural process of childbirth, relaxation and breathing techniques will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center's Magnolia Room, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. Limited to 20; participants are asked to bring a pillow and blanket. For information or registration, call (985) 867-3900, or register online at lakeviewregional.com.
HEALING AFTER TRAUMA SERIES: Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response and the Women's Center for Healing and Transformation will hold a series Sept. 19-24 in New Orleans and Abita Springs. Led by psychotherapist Mike Lew, the workshops will target healing for survivors as well as training programs for counselors and social workers. New Orleans locations will be at STAR, 123 N. Genois St., and in Abita Springs at the Women's Center, 71667 Leveson St. Call (504) 407-0711 or visit star.ngo to register online.
MALL WALKERS: North Shore Square Mall, 150 Northshore Blvd., Slidell, will open for walkers at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, through a partnership with Slidell Memorial Hospital, to encourage people to walk with the advantages of mall security, air conditioning and water fountains. For information, call (985) 280-8529.
MUSCULOSKELETAL PAIN: Dr. Natalia Jolliff will discuss innovative musculoskeletal treatments that reduce pain and allow people to stay active and productive longer during a Lunch & Learn program at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, in the first-floor conference room of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Founders Building, 1150 Robert Blvd. To register for the free event, call (985) 280-2657.
JOINT REPLACEMENT CLASS: Interactive class conducted by a physical therapist, surgical nurse, case manager and orthopedic nurse will focus on preoperative and postoperative care for total joint replacement surgery. The course will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2 also at Lakeview Regional Medical Center's Pelican Room, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. Limited to 40. For information or registration, call (985) 867-3900, or register online at lakeviewregional.com.
CHILD SAFETY SEAT INSPECTIONS: The St. Tammany Parenting Center has appointments for free inspections of child safety seats. Call (985) 898-4435. Inspections are held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Louisiana State Police Troop L headquarters, 2600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are appreciated. For information on the State Police program, call (985) 893-6250 or email greg.marchand@la.gov.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS: Gamblers Anonymous meets several times a week throughout the New Orleans area. Gamblers Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experiences, strength and hope with one another that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem. For information, call (855) 222-5542 or visit gamblersanonymous.org.
YOGA FOR CANCER PATIENTS: Certified yoga instructor Patricia Hart conducts free classes for cancer patients, survivors and caregivers at 5:30 p.m. Mondays at Slidell Memorial Hospital’s Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd. The class is open to people with other conditions for a $5 fee. Participants should wear loose-fitting, comfortable clothing. Mats, blankets and bolsters are available. Call (985) 707-4961.
MEDICARE COUNSELING: The state Department of Insurance's Senior Health Insurance Information Program will offer counseling services for Medicare beneficiaries from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of each month at the Slidell Senior Center, 610 Cousin St. The counselor is Medicare-certified and can explain original Medicare, Medicare supplement insurance, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D. The counselor will be able to complete Medicare Part D comparisons and enrollment, assist with claims issues and explain Medicare enrollment periods. For more information, call (800) 259-5300 or visit ldi.la.gov/SHIIP.