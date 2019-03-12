St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister said Tuesday that she wants to take advantage of an improved bond rating to bond out sales tax money for $30 million in road improvements.
The bond proposal will be introduced at the Parish Council meeting Thursday and will be voted on next month. Brister said that funds could be in hand by the end of May. The work would be done over the next three years.
The projects have not been chosen yet, but Brister said that the administration will be looking for the best results for the largest number of people.
"Capacity is what really matters to us," she said.
The parish will draw on its five-year capital improvement plan, which is updated annually, to select the projects. Brister said that she does not plan to use the entire amount for one project or as matching money for a large project. St. Tammany is a large parish, she said, and has many needs parish-wide, she said.
"The investment will have impact of many levels: one of those is that it will keep our economy strong and help with economic development. It will spur job growth — when people can move around parish easier, it's better for jobs and companies," Brister said.