Feb. 27 is the final day to register to vote in the March 30 primary elections.
People registering in person at the St. Tammany Parish Registrar of Voters must present identification bearing a St. Tammany Parish address. Offices are located at 601 N. Jefferson Ave. in Covington and 520 Old Spanish Trail, Suite 2F, in Slidell.
All registration applications sent by mail must be postmarked by Feb. 27, as well. March 9 is the last day to register to vote online through the Geaux Vote program.
For more information, call the Registrar of Voters at (985) 809-5500.
Also, Registrar of Voters M. Dwayne Wall noted that his office in The Towers building in Slidell now will close daily from 1 until 2 p.m. for lunch.
The change to the lunch hour will not affect early voting hours.
Endorsements issued in Covington elections
The St. Tammany Chapter of The Alliance for Good Government made endorsements for candidates running for mayor and city council in Covington following a forum held Feb. 13.
The Alliance suggested Mark Johnson for mayor, as well as Patrick McMath and Larry Rolling for the two available council at large seats. Keitisha Young was endorsed in the District A council race and Mark Verret was tapped in the District E campaign.
The election is scheduled for March 30. Runoffs, if necessary, will be held May 4.
Candidates for the District B, C and D seats on the Covington City council were elected without opposition on Feb. 1.
U.S. 190 construction near Covington continues
There will be alternating single lane closures on U.S. 190, between I-12 and the Bogue Falaya River Bridge (Claiborne Hill) through Feb. 22 and again Feb. 24 through March 1. Nightly lane closures will take place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Two lanes will remain open at all times, but traffic will be slowed as work is conducted. There will be no vehicle restrictions, and emergency vehicles will have access.
School board officially awards bids for construction projects, science texts
The St. Tammany Parish School Board gave final approval to more than $28 million in construction projects when it met Feb. 14 in Slidell for its regular monthly.
The board voted 14-0 for the trio of capital projects at Mandeville High, Madisonville Elementary and Covington High. The projects gained initial approval in a public committee as a whole meeting held Feb. 7 in Covington.
A total of $14.598 million will fund construction at Mandeville High School, including the addition of a three-story building on campus that will contain two dozen classrooms, as well as labs, office space and more. The new building will allow for the elimination of 28 modular buildings on site. A new HVAC system will be installed and additions to the school's locker rooms will be made.
Thompson Construction Co. won the bid.
Another $13.35 million in construction is scheduled at Madisonville Elementary School. Voelkel McWilliams Construction, LLC was the low bidder for the work, which will provide new classrooms and eliminate 30 modulars. Other work scheduled there includes the addition of a new gymnasium and a major expansion of the cafeteria.
An additional $167,000 is proposed for work at Covington High, with the majority of that money funding handicapped accessibility projects on campus. CDX Construction, LLC won the contract.
Also on Feb. 14, the board gave final approval to bids from a handful of publishers to supply science texts throughout the parish system. The six-year contracts, which gained initial approval at the Feb. 7 committee meetings, would total $3.4 million over that time, and include both online and hard copy materials.