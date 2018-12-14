Dec. 3
Elizabeth Averette: 55, 57255 Allen Road, Slidell, parole violation.
Clarence Singletary: 30, 70275 Archie Singletary Road, Pearl River, theft (felony).
Kathleen Cheramie: 65, 400 Melrose Ave., Covington, DWI first offense, improper lane use, open container in motor vehicle, four counts of distribution or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Daniel Berry: 49, 645 N. Beau Chene Drive, Mandeville, drug court sanction, contempt of court.
Joseph Peoples: 26, 814 Deheam Ave., Bogalusa, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon.
Sterling Talbert: 72, 1740 Delery St., New Orleans, armed robbery, possession of schedule I.
Joseph Phillips: 34, 32013 Cherry St., Springfield, simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen things, intimidation of witnesses; injuring officers.
David Miller: 33, 1021 Davis St., Bogalusa, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, distribution or possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, illegal distribution of schedule II CDS, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Justin Hicks: 24, 35573 Devon Drive, Slidell, home invasion.
Ronald Micklin: 59, 266 Cindy Lou Place, Mandeville, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones, improper lane use, failure to register vehicle.
Dec. 4
Kenneth Mayeaux: 45, 28260 James Chapel Road, Holden, fugitive, resisting an officer, theft under $1,000, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Jermaine McCullum: 29, 35625 Devon Drive. Slidell, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Courtney Wilfred: 21, 35690 Devon Drive, Slidell, two counts of contempt of court, two counts of home invasion, two counts of domestic abuse batter/child endangerment.
Derek Kraus: 32, 1402 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, fugitive, contempt of court.
Eldon Hueschen: 60, 21277 Casril Drive, Mandeville, two counts of telephone communications; improper language; harassment.
Parris Nelson: 20, 2942 Memorial Park Drive, New Orleans, illegal possession of stolen things, maximum speed limit.
Tina Smith: 45, 104 N. Terrebonne Drive, Gray, WI first offense, driver must be licensed, expired vehicle inspection sticker.
Daniel Brown: 42, 7121 Kayla Court, Marrero, theft of goods.
Franklyn Goldberger: 23, 35580 La. 1036, Holden, probation violation.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Ramiro Martinez: 30, 87735 Forth St., Plaquemine, extortion.
Gregory Schwaner: 52, 20045 Royal Pine Drive, Covington, sexual battery.
William Verlander: 32, 140 Del Mar, Mandeville, fugitive.
Georgia Dial: 29, 2023 Teal St., Slidell, drug court sanction.
William McCrory: 39, 922 Carolina Ave., Bogalusa, no taillights, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule III, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Keith Ramirez: 33, 33, 501 Airline Park Blvd., Metairie, housed for marshal.
Rickey Ducre: 64, 3435 Watson Lane, Elkmont, Alabama, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, open container in motor vehicle, no taillights, no mirror on driver’s side, hit and run, domestic abuse battery.
Katharine Rubin: 52, 210 Pocosin Drive, Mandeville, DWI second offense, improper lane use, establishing speed zones, improper turn, no proof of insurance.
Korey Oulliber: 26, 40082 Maison Lafite Blvd., Ponchatoula, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offense.
Dec. 5
Elijah Bryant: 38, 70271 B Street, Covington, contempt of court.
Gavin Miller: 38, 802 South Cypress, Hammond, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Zena Wright: 54, 410 West 29th Ave., Covington, contempt of court.
Sean Patterson: 36, 14044 Riverlake Drive, Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Michael Hartzog: 38, 52853 Boondocks Road, Franklinton, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane use, open container in motor vehicle.
Logan Lacombe: 18, 6937 U.S. Hwy. 190 , Port Allen, two counts of simple burglary, theft (felony.)
Gene Perry: 17, 10088 Court, New Orleans, two counts of contempt of court.
Louis Lott: 32, 30180 Tracy Drive, Lacombe, contempt of court, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Kevin Oser: 53 1183 Viola St., Mandeville, violation of protection order, cruelty to juveniles.
Akasha Jawers: 22, 137 Neptune Road, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Sarah Blackmon: 34, 118 Hollow Rock Court, Slidell, simple battery, simple robbery, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule III, possession of schedule IV.
Carleigh Polk: 27, 1540 Monaco Drive, Slidell, contempt of court.
Manuel Wilhike: 23, 13031 Biscay St., New Orleans, fugitive.
Zachary Wilson: 26, 106 Normandy Drive, Slidell, contempt of court.
Dec. 6
Chad Braud: 40, 204 Yvonne Ave., Abita Springs, drug court sanction.
Jonathan Elam: 34, 31005 Pine Hill Drive, Albany, contempt of court.
Lisa Bass: 55, 39297 Twin Lakes Blvd., Ponchatoula, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones.
Walter Chetta: 48, 1010 Teddy Ave., Slidell, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Jontay White: 23, 4966 Tulip St., New Orleans, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, flight from officer.
Elisharose Neal: 41, 216 Richland Drive, Mandeville, probation violation.
Simon Batiste: 32, 72486 Plantation St., Covington, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule IV.
Andre Nauman: 20, 7717 Moanalua Way, Diamondhead, Mississippi, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to less than $50,000, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.
Mary White: 37, 36131 Central Ave., Pearl River, drug court sanction.
Christopher Ballard: 44, 77266 Sharp Road, Folsom, drug court sanction.
Charity Hunter: 42, La. 25, Folsom, contempt of court.
Shawn Rivas: 26, 124 La. 22, Mandeville, contempt of court.
Tammany Tullos: 42, 14181 Saw Mill Road, Tickfaw, contempt of court.
Jeremy Haskins: 24, 4311 Maple Drive, Slidell, three counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
Ryan Trainor: 27, 5225 Eden Roc Drive, Marrero, fugitive, possession of schedule III CDS.
Johnnie Abrams: 34, 21246 Camelia St., Covington, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS.
Quentin Risin: 35, 2715 New Orleans St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Darius Stokes: 30, 1215 Weyer St., Gretna, housed for marshal.
Tyrone Banks: 27, 10501 Curran Blvd., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Jonas Scott: 28, 141 Bartholomew, New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Adriel Howard: 23, 38004 East Parker Road, Slidell, probation violation, contempt of court.
Bree Varnado: 36, 226 Cindy Lou Place, Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Dominique Baudy: 20, 2346 Wisteria St., New Orleans, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000.
Trevor Turner: 39, 1300 Joe Louis Ave., Port Arthur, illegal possession of stolen things.
William Vaughter: 48, 3659 Derbigny Metairie, theft (felony.)
Karen Vaughter: 56, 3659 Derbigny Metairie, theft (felony.)
Ann Parker: 48, 32035 Butch Parker Road, Talisheek, theft (misdemeanor).
Dec. 7
Thomas Washington: 51, 925 East 4th St., Bogalusa, four counts of theft (felony.)
Regginald Henry: 35, 38366 Quinn Road, Pearl River, illegal distribution of schedule II CDS, possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II, illegal use of CDS in presence of persons under 17 years of age, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brett Brigham: 26, 70414 Fuchsia St., Abita Springs, fugitive.
Thomas Tolar: 34, 320 Autumn Creek Drive, Madisonville, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Zachary Lopez: 28, 1308 Aztec Ave., Metairie, improper lane use, driver must be licensed, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of schedule IV.
Mark Harris: 39, 86 Rust Road, McNeill, Mississippi, possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Victoria Coco: 28, 59274 Herwig Road, Slidell, fugitive, possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amanda Ingrassia: 24, 70235 8th St., Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Zachary Shepperson: 28, 70210 7th St., Covington, two counts of contempt of court.
Ron Hollier: 49, 2178 Olvey Drive, Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper lane use, open container in motor vehicle.
Akeem Jackson: 29, 1924 Monroe St., Alexandria, two counts of aggravated second-degree battery.
Raymond Joseph: 23, 2014 Churchill St., Slidell, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, possession of schedule I, simple burglary, theft (felony).
Joseph Davis: 36, 740 Latiulais Drive, Breaux Bridge, purse snatching.
Andre Francis: 24, 206 Venus Road, Slidell, two counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, home invasion, criminal conspiracy; armed robbery.
Jessica Bryan: 32, 78070 North Fitzmorris, Covington, parole violation.
Cherie Gray: 52, 36105 Race Horse Road, Pearl River, contempt of court, possession of schedule II, driving under suspension, expired vehicle inspection sticker, violation of registration provisions.
Angela Crain: 37, 44219 Elmer Magee, Franklinton, probation violation.
William Magee: 29022 Melton Magee Road, Franklinton, parole violation.
Lindsey Dykes: 25, 46474 Jenkins Road, Franklinton, parole violation.
Deric Mcbride: 29, 4650 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, parole violation.
Orlando Young: 43,7623 Gannon Road, New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Laquisha Dyson: 45, 1030 East 7th St., Bogalusa, DWI third offense.
Mahmoud Ahmed: 26, 28 Park Place Drive, Covington, theft between $1,999 and $5,000.
Kelly Turkin: 35, 27353 East Mcgehee Ave., Lacombe, theft (felony), simple burglary.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Forrest Edwards: 54, 4700 La. 22, Mandeville, DWI first offense, expired MVI sticker.
Chad Brandt: 40, 59374 Amber St., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Cordell Wilfred: 21, 35690 Devon Drive, Slidell, home invasion, two counts of contempt of court.
Dec. 8
Alvin Purnell: 38, 36270 Nicholas Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Kimberlynn Batiste: 39, 60408 Dixie Road, Slidell, two counts of possession of schedule II, possession of schedule IV.
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Amy Hunt: 43, 12641 La. 21, Bogalusa, fugitive.
Robert Spencer: 54, 28060 Lady Louise St., Bush, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Jamie Constantino: 41, 70034 6th St., Covington, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones.
Gregory Bonstaff: 58, 125 Wharton St., Covington, DWI first offense.
Deryl Baker: 59, 165 Timber Ridge Drive, Nashville, DWI first offense, improper lane use, careless operation, driver must be licensed, open container in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Steven Ducre: 28, 26240 Tranquility Lane, Lacombe, battery of a dating partner with child endangerment.
Adrianne Arispe: 39, 10306 Bill Lee Road, Folsom, two counts of contempt of court, fugitive.
Alexandra Neitzer: 22, 344 Mariners Blvd., Mandeville, DWI second offense, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specific places, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Brandon Balancier: 29, 62176 North 11th St., Alton, aggravated second degree battery.
Dec. 9
Kile Mclain: 20, 20907 La. 40, Bush, domestic abuse battery.
Reginald Middleton: 26, 156 Beech St., Covington, DWI first offense, hit and run, possession of schedule I.
Daniel Henson: 41, 122 Village Drive, Slidell, contempt of court.
Karen Brown: 43, 425 North Verona Drive, Covington, violation of protection order, resisting an officer.
Brandi Safford: 28, 912 West 21st Ave., Covington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, establishing speed zones.
Kory Stephens: 27, 28446 West Snowball Circle, Ponchatoula, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane use.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Jean-Paul Elzy: 36, 1046 N. Florida St., Covington, fugitive, contempt of court.
Christopher Colon: 46, 320 Raleigh Drive, Slidell, careless operation, DWI first offense.
Michael Williams: 53, 72466 Dahlia St., Covington, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Anil Prasad: 62, 196 Penn Mill Lakes Blvd., Covington, domestic abuse battery.
Amy Woodside: 37, 60240 South Mill Road, Lacombe, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, contempt of court, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Krynicki Baker: 36, 200 Suwanee St., Bogalusa, two counts of fugitive, failure to honor written promise to appear, theft between $5,00 and $25,000, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Tabitha Baham: 42, 608 Ardesia Alley, Covington, drug court sanction.
Twenty-four (24) people were housed for immigration violations between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9.