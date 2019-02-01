Jan. 22
Karl Giardina: 27, 41240 Holland Road, Ponchatoula, violation of protection order.
Daniel Ayrod: 46, 423 Northpark Blvd., Covington, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery aggravated assault.
Sean Menne: 45, 1010 West Hall, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Leigh Cutrer: 38, 58287 Springs Valley Road, Bogalusa, drug court sanction.
Keywanda Eggerson: 25, 7001 Bundy Road, New Orleans, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer, establishing speed zones, following too close, simple escape, improper lane use.
Louis Bilac: 74, 175 East St. Mary Drive, Covington, DWI first offense, open container in motor vehicle, careless operation.
Anthony Ford: 19, 868 Lobelia Alley, Covington, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Amanda Sturdivant: 48, 96 Gardenia Drive, Covington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated second offense.
Joshua Ponseti: 33, 2020 Labarre St., Mandeville, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession of Schedule II drug, attempted.
Raymond Bayona: 29, 1633 East West Drive, Slidell, attempted second degree murder, armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; use of firearm, armed robbery.
Justin Oewns: 29, 63236 White Tail Road, Angie, two counts of theft (felony), simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft of a firearm.
Marvin Gray: 25, 3394 Montgomery St., Mandeville, registration of sex offenders, rape.
John Stile: 26, 202 Cardinal Drive, Slidell, housed for court.
Esther Evelyn: 30, 575 Pinehurst Drive, Stockbridge, Ga. operating a vehicle while intoxicated, parking in spaces for disabled persons, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Cole Garcia: 21, 2220 10th St., Mandeville, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Clavin Martin: 32, 28461 Patterson Road, Franklinton, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Michael Young: 31, 33071 East Parker Road, Slidell, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Nicholas Mamolo: 35, 700 Dodge Ave., New Orleans, filing false stolen vehicle report.
Krystal Pierre: 32, 13346 Waco St., Folsom, theft under $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV drug, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Daven Batiste: 29, 27366 U.S. 190, Lacombe, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jeffery Tisdale: 40, 31152 Cooper Road, Sun, contempt of court, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Jeremy Anderson: 34, 58 Helen Road, Picayune, Mississippi, two counts of contempt of court.
HT Penton: 45, 12285 Borel Road, Bogalusa, driving under suspension.
William Brayman: 35, 715 Nursery Ave., Metairie, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Jenala Gaines: 20, 72543 Dahlia St., Covington, aggravated battery.
Preston Butler: 17, 84366 Kings Road, Sun, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Tyren Lewis: 18, 345 Avenue C, Bogalusa, terrorizing.
Brandon Rodriguez: 33, 26290 La. 40, Folsom, contempt of court.
Xaviar Zenon: 18, 70277 F Street, Covington, terrorizing.
Courtney Kitchens: 30, 4716 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, fugitive.
Jan. 23
Dominic Kendall: 23, 70501 I Street, Covington, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, establishing speed zones.
Larobert Mitchell: 26, 36441 Jefferson St., Slidell, fugitive.
Rhonda Bickers: 51, 114 Cawthorn Drive, Slidell, DWI first offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, open container in motor vehicle, driver must be licensed, distribution or possession of Schedule I CDS, possession of Schedule III CDS, distribution or possession of legend drug without a prescription, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Rochelle Mclaughlin: 42, 318 Stelle Road, Slidell, theft (felony), identity (felony).
Patrick Bolian: 46, 37360 East Hillcrest Drive, Slidell, simple battery, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm or carrying a concealed weapon, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
April Johnson: 44, 1338 New Orleans St., Bogalusa, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Nevers Nichols: 37, 63458 Jones Creek Road, Angie, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Nijah Route: 18, 1111 Audrey Lane, Covington, terrorizing.
Zachary Bland: 23, 406 Anthony Ave., Abita Springs, contempt of court.
Dillion Archer: 31, 70123 Nancy Road, Mandeville, fugitive, contempt of court, violation of protection order, domestic abuse battery aggravated assault, simple criminal damage less than $1,000, hit and run, simple assault, telephone communications; improper language; harassment, extortion, violation of protection order.
Thomas Goodwin: 66, 27450 Saint Louis St., Lacombe, illegal distribution of Schedule II CDS.
Hunter Lyle: 24, 2615 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, aggravated battery.
Jorge Aguilar-Perez: 34, 2632 Dumaine St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Stephen Farrell: 29, 500 North Turnbull, Metairie, housed for marshal.
Tyron Burton: 24, 3013 Eads St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Jan. 24
Derek Granger: 28, 78104 Oak Ridge Drive, Folsom, drug court sanction.
Stacey Nickolaus: 42, 2408 Pelican St., Slidell, possession of Schedule II drug.
William Powell: 25, Sandhill Lane, Slidell, probation violation.
Joseph Degenres: 24, 8935 Foxgate Drive, Baton Rouge, DWI first offense, improper lane use, expired license plate.
April Conwell: 44, 104 Oxford Place, Waveland, Mississippi, DWI first offense, turning improper at intersection.
David Perry: 33, 8011 Branch Drive, New Orleans, fugitive.
Abraham Tale-Toc: 27, 8154 La. 21, Bush, following too close, no driver’s license on person.
Jason Mendoz: 36, 13122 La. 40, Folsom, contempt of court, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Jason Dulaney: 35, 809 Telly Road, Picayune, Mississippi, three counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Clarence Robert: 26, I-10 Service Road, New Orleans, probation violation.
Dennis Forrest: 57, 1734 Lynnwood Drive, Slidell, probation violation, contempt of court.
Jennifer Crawford: 54, 447 Magnolia, Slidell, parole violation.
Raymond Schwarz: 55, 553 West Lakeshore Drive, Carriere, Mississippi, indecent behavior with a juvenile involving pornography.
Sander Dedeaux: 63, 103 Sixth St., Picayune, Mississippi, first degree rape.
George Banner: 42, 447 Olive Drive, Slidell, no insurance, driving under suspension, violation of registration provisions, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of Scheduled I drugs, two headlights required, contempt of court.
Weylin Leon: 39, 67339 Armel Road, Mandeville, theft under $1,000, contempt of court.
Jason Brooks: 38, 900 Emerald Forest Blvd., Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jada Ruffins: 19, 211 Timber Ridge Drive, Slidell, DWI first offense, ignore traffic signal.
David Burley: 44, 142 West Pinewood Drive, Slidell, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Brandon Romain: 29, 200 Chapel Creek Place, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery.
Ayanna James: 37, 200 Chapel Creek Place, Mandeville, aggravated battery.
David Peltier: 43, 56320 McManus Road, Slidell, contempt of court.
Julie Neal: 48, 451 Indian Village, Road, Slidell, contempt of court, bank fraud, forgery.
Charles Mckay: 41, 301 North Magnolia St., Hammond, contempt of court.
Clavin Taylor: 34, 84091 Celia Brumfield Road, Folsom, theft under $1,000, fugitive.
Darioun Gatlin: 25, 84091 Celia Brumfield Road, Folsom, fugitive.
Andrew Corkeren: 21, 704 Andrews Drive, Covington, two counts of simple burglary, two counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms, two counts of contempt of court, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Eric Robinson: 27, 5427 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Brandon Sanders: 28, 11585 North Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge, housed for marshal.
Jan. 25
Brandy Mims: 35, 35427 Garden Drive, Slidell, contempt of court.
Tiffany Taylor: 27, 301 East 3rd St., Bogalusa, two counts of contempt of court.
Jeremy Freeman: 32, 62194 Sunset Circle, Lacombe, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Reed Prestenbach: 44, 3001 Mt. Blanc Drive, Marrero, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Christopher Davis: 27, 36028 Mass Polk Road, Charter Oak, theft of a firearm.
Blake Cook: 28, 73183 Abita Springs Drive, Abita Springs, contempt of court.
Steven McNeely: 25, 2178 Ozone Place, Mandeville, theft under $1,000.
Kyle Oden: 33, 1687 Prince George Drive, Riverdale, Georgia, resisting an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, illegal distribution of Schedule II CDS, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Brian Toomer: 52, 51770 Critter Crossing, Franklinton, contempt of court.
Christopher Ellison: 32, 23109 Delery, Abita Springs, probation violation.
Raymond MaGee: 39, 1204 Parker St., Covington, drug court sanction.
Carnell McDowell: 39, 212 South Park, Covington, contempt of court.
Derrick Groves: 21, 925 St. Maurice St., New Orleans, fugitive.
Torrey Thomas: 42, 25590 West Elm St., Lacombe, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, maximum speed limit, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving under suspension.
Dara Jones: 31, 34038 Oak Lane, Pearl River, DWI first offense, improper lane use, driving under suspension, illegal distribution of Schedule II CDS.
Troy Sullivan: 57, 3926 Overlook Drive, Baton Rouge, DWI second offense, careless operation.
Shajini Khan: 35, 19323 Irene, Detroit, Michigan, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS.
Marcel Lawrence: 29, 28611 Grand River Drive, Southfield, Michigan, maximum speed limit, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS.
Chad Smith: 36, 67061 Emerson Street, Mandeville, parole violation.
Justice Kirksey: 17, 303 Timber Ridge Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Patrick Munger: 27, 82140 La. 21, Bush, probation violation, drug court sanction.
Jacob Day: 34, 11202 Bollinger Road, Folsom, failure to comply with provisions of supervised release.
Candice Mims: 36, 34020 Tupelo Lane, Slidell, possession of Schedule II drug.
Kelsey Brennan: 25, 1813 Beth Drive, Slidell, nonconsensual disclosure of private information.
Jeremy Ocmond: 23, 175 Beauridge Drive, Mandeville, possession of Schedule II drug.
Jared Walker: 22, 101 Celeste Circle, Slidell, second degree battery, simple battery.
Deverell Kent: 34, 17 Garden District Place, Picayune, Mississippi, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I drug.
Daimon Bush: 35, 70246 Fuchsai St., Abita Springs, possession of Schedule II drug.
Kenneth Daivdson: 39, 631 Perrilloux Road, Madisonville, two counts of contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear, fugitive, monetary instrument abuse, Covington city charge.
Collin Gallardo: 20, 614 Foxfield Lane, Madisonville, fugitive.
Otis Harrell: 37, 404 East Clark St., Covington, fugitive.
Dennis Marshall: 31, 36170 Charlene Drive, Pearl River, driving under suspension.
Jeffrey Arthur: 47, 13533 Riverlake Drive, Covington, contempt of court, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Daniel Alexander: 25, 1801 U.S. 11, Nicholson, Mississippi, simple battery, domestic abuse battery.
Akiylah Martin: 21, 705 West 32nd Ave., Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jan. 26
Tyler Lenel: 24, 23390 HWY 1084, Covington, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, contempt of court.
Joseph Stanley: 46, 62122 North Ninth St., Slidell, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000.
Christopher Pickos: 44, 41642 Bellview St., River Ridge, DWI third offense, improper lane use, fail to pay bridge toll.
Victoria Aymami: 25, 4025 Trenton St., Metairie, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones, no registration, no proof of insurance, possession of Schedule II drug.
Paul McConnell: 47, 73055 Canal Road, Covington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation.
Sheila Cavanaugh: 47, 61357 Shady Pine Road, Lacombe, DWI first offense, careless operation, expired driver’s license.
Stephen Short: 22, 406 Cedar St., Madisonville, fugitive, contempt of court.
Elisabeth Bains: 52, 724 Heavens Drive, Mandeville, DWI second offense, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle, expired license plate.
Virginia Vicknair: 58, 413 Heifner Run, Pearl River, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Nathan McCoy: 35, 5024 Read Blvd., New Orleans, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Kevin Labasse: 31, 2446 Randy Drive, Denham Springs, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III CDS, no taillights.
Leigha Blanchard: 20, 175 Hickory St., Covington, aggravated battery.
Darrell Joiner: 51, 100 Laurent Road, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jan. 27
Keith Schulz: 29, 25 Woodlawn Court, Covington, battery of dating partner/strangulation, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Gregory Etheridge: 41, 36430 3rd St., Slidell, contempt of court.
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Christian Hoffman: 30, 111 Middlebrook Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Gregory Bienvenu: 17, 440 34th St., New Orleans, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, resisting an officer.
Rayshawn Fabre: 25, 203 West 29th, Covington, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Andrew Morgan: 34, 232 10 Ave., Franklinton, DWI fourth/subsequent offense, maximum speed limit.
Allen Taylor: 28, 60274 Hale Lane, Slidell, DWI first offense.
Brad Boudreaux: 31, 20629 Joiner Road, Hammond, maximum speed limit, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Twenty-four (24) people were housed for immigration violations during this time period.