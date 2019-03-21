The Monteleone Junior High girls and Fontainebleau Junior High boys recently captured the 2019 St. Tammany Parish Public Schools Large Schools track and field championships in a meet held at Lakeshore High School.
Team results:
Girls:
1. Monteleone, 121
2. Mandeville, 112
3. Boyet, 104.50
4. Fontainebleau, 74
5. Madisonville, 50
6. Slidell, 33.50
7. St. Tammany, 1
Boys:
1. Fontainebleau, 110
2. Slidell, 101
3. Mandeville, 97
4. Monteleone, 90
5. Madisonville, 77
6. Boyet, 20
7. St. Tammany, 1
Individual results (top three finishers):
Girls 100 meters: Tierney Terrell (Boyet, first, 13.30), Lily Voelkel (Mandeville, second, 13.48), Reina Keys (Mandeville, third, 13.65).
Boys 100 meters: Lewis McHenry (Fontainebleau, first, 11.89), Eli Lirette (Monteleone, second, 11.91), Dejaun Walker (Madisonville, third, 11.93).
Girls 200 meters: Renee Meynard (Monteleone, first, 28.59), Sierra Long (Monteleone, second, 29.01), Alex Schoepflin (Madisonville, third, 29.37).
Boys 200 meters: Dejaun Walker (Madisonville, first, 25.33), Jason Landor (Monteleone, second, 26.82), Ronde White (Fontainebleau, third, 26.99).
Girls 400 meters: Maggie Badon (Slidell, first, 1:06.26), Rebecca Sellers (Fontainebleau, second, 1:07.02), Presley Mahoney (Fontainebleau, third, 1:08.29).
Boys 400 meters: Dejaun Walker (Madisonville, first, 57.91), Benjamin Lewis (Fontainebleau, second, 58.31), Jaden Wells (Monteleone, third, 1:00.84).
Girls 800 meters: Phoebe Endriss (Mandeville, first, 2:45.91), Palmer Delsa (Monteleone, second, 2:49.12), Caroline Barcelona (Boyet, third, 2:52.18).
Boys 800 meters: Dakota Henry (Madisonville, first, 2:22.67), Ben Domangue (Mandeville, second, 2:24.36), Matthew Ashley (Mandeville, third, 2:24.82).
Girls 1600 meters: Phoebe Endriss (Mandeville, first 5:52.29), Layla Allen (Mandeville, second, 6:10.79), Emory Roasamond (Fontainebleau, third, 6:11.90).
Boys 1600 meters: Ben Domangue (Mandeville, first, 5:03.57), Dakota Henry (Madisonville, second, 5:04.85), Benjamin Lewis (Fontainebleau, third, 5:12.56).
Girls 3200 meters: Phoebe Endriss (Mandeville, first, 13:15.89), Kayla Amato (Fontainebleau, second, 13:44.21), Taylor Philpott (Mandeville, third, 14:03.88).
Boys 3200 meters: Ben Domangue (Mandeville, first, 11:48.41), Benjamin Lewis (Fontainebleau, second, 11:48.59), Thomas Howard (Mandeville, third, 11:49.30).
Girls 4x100 meter relay: Ava Daigle, Lily Voelkel, Maison Vigil, Reina Keys (Mandeville, first, 54.31), Emily Arnold, Renee Meynard, Shea Lacombe, Sierra Long (Monteleone, second, 55.12), Laila Handy, Reese Jobert, Savannah Thomas, Tierney Terrell (Boyet, third, 56.27).
Boys 4x100 meter relay: Alvin James, Eli Lirette, Jason Landor, Keenan Williams (Monteleone, first, 48.84), Kaleb Holiday, Lewis McHenry, Ronde White, Seth Martinez (Fontainebleau, second, 49.96), Christian Richard, Jacobie Jefferson, Jordan Bloxson, Kendall Carter (Slidell, third, 50.23).
Girls 4x200 meter relay: Emily Arnold, Renee Meynard, Shea Lacombe, Sierra Long (Monteleone, first, 1:54.23), Ava Daigle Lily Voelkel, Maison Vigil, Miranda Harley (Mandeville, second, 1:55.02), Alex Schoepflin, Emma Burke, Kerrington Baham, Malayna Hickey (Madisonville, third, 1:58.46).
Boys 4x200 meter relay: Alvin James, Eli Lirette, Jason Landor, Luke Horner (Monteleone, first, 1:39.58), Adan Penton, Christian Richard, Jacobie Jefferson, Kendall Carter (Slidell, second, 1:41.91), Joe Farry, Joshua Vasquez, Ronde White, Shaun Petty (Fontainebleau, third, 1:45.04).
Girls 4x400 meter relay: Ava Daigle, Emma Sides, Lily Voelkel, Maison Vigil (Mandeville, first, 4:46.05), Bailee McCosh, Carolyn Willie, Emma Burke, Malayna Hickey (Madisonville, second, 4:46.77), Brinkley Seal, Janiyah Madyun, Presley Mahoney, Rebecca Sellers (Fontainebleau, third, 4:57.98).
Boys 4x400 meter relay: Ben Domangue, Garrett Gleason, Gavin Brackley, Oliver Rosenau (Mandeville, first, 4:08.96), Benjamin Lewis, Joshua Vasquez, Kaleb Holiday, Seth Martinez (Fontainebleau, second, 4:09.71), Alan Burke, Dakota Henry, Hayes Strawitz, Zachary McCaffery (Madisonville, third, 4:13.01).
Girls 100 meter hurdles: Hannah Keys (Madisonville, first, 19.07), Kayla Wells (Monteleone, second, 19.33), Laila Handy (Boyet, third, 19.55).
Boys 110 meter hurdles: Luke Horner (Monteleone, first, 14.87), Jordan Bloxson (Slidell, second, 17.10), Joe Farry (Fontainebleau, third, 17.34).
Girls 300 meter hurdles: Kayla Wells (Monteleone, first, 55.49), Victoria Carter (Boyet, second, 56.90), Chloe Cagnolati (Fontainebleau, third, 57.75).
Boys 300 meter hurdles: Luke Horner (Monteleone, first, 45.66), Knox Collura (Mandeville, second, 47.70), Adam Faciance (Slidell, third, 49.51).
Girls High Jump: Kayla Wells (Monteleone, first, 4-10.00), Caroline Barcelona (Boyet, second, 4-06.00), Dory Anderson (Boyet, third, 4-04.00).
Boys High Jump: Dejaun Walker (Madisonville, first, 5-00.00), Jack Turner (Boyet, second, 4-10.00), Marcus Van Brunt (Boyet, third, 4-10.00).
Girls Long Jump: Emily Arnold (Monteleone, first, 16-04.00), Reese Jobert (Boyet, second, 15-10.50), Tierney Terrell (Boyet, third, 15-02.50).
Boys Long Jump: Knox Collura (Mandeville, first, 17-02.00), Lewis McHenry (Fontainebleau, second, 17-01.00), Luke Horner (Monteleone, third, 16-11.00).
Girls Triple Jump: Samantha Norman (Monteleone, first, 32.02-75), Abby Sconza (Madisonville, second, 29-06.00), Kennedy Ordoyne (Boyet, third, 27.07-75).
Boys Triple Jump: Angel Maldonado (Slidell, first, 34-01.50), Levi Dailey (Slidell, second, 32-08.50), Garrett Gleason (Mandeville, third, 32-06.00).
Girls Discus: Kennedy Chamberlain (Monteleone, first, 72-00), Nyla Madine (Slidell, second, 67-11), Keira Beverly (Mandeville, third, 66-03.50).
Boys Discus: Arrin Navarre (Slidell, first, 113-02), Brandon Pierre (Monteleone, second, 106-01.50), Samuel Eppinette (Fontainebleau, third, 98-08).
Girls Shot Put: Mia Plummer (Boyet, first, 24-05.50), Morgan Davis (Boyet, second, 24-04.00), Allyssa (Fontainebleau, third, 23-02.00).
Boys Shot Put: Hayden Russo (Slidell, first, 37-00.00), Arrin Navarre (Slidell, second, 33-03.00), Keenan Williams (Monteleone, third, 32-04.50).