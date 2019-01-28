St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington will close its yearlong 175th anniversary celebration with a Mass on Feb. 24, the Sunday closest to the feast of the chair of St. Peter, which the Catholic Church celebrates on Feb. 22.
Several events have marked the anniversary year, said Celie Clark, who chairs the celebration along with her husband, Dan. Events have included a picnic, a stained-glass tour, a pilgrimage to the Holy Land, concerts, a talk on St. Peter the Apostle, a Ministry Fair and much more.
“We are focusing on and featuring what we are as a parish, obviously with St. Peter as our patron saint,” Celie Clark said. “There are always a lot of events and activities going on at St. Peter. This year, we emphasized that whatever ministry is hosting an event, it will be tied in to the anniversary.”
The anniversary year kicked off on March 4, 2018, when Archbishop Gregory Aymond celebrated the opening Mass. One focus of the anniversary, Clark said, has been to honor and acknowledge the fact that Holy Family Catholic Church was merged with St. Peter in the 1960s. As part of commemorating that, St. Peter decided to add something new.
“We had a new statue of the Holy Family” installed and blessed in the church, Clark said. “In our past, as we researched the history, we realized there was a time when Covington had two Catholic parishes. One was Holy Family, an African-America parish, and the second being St. Peter.”
Clark said there were some difficulties merging the two parishes, and that the anniversary year seemed like a good time to honor those who have a connection to Holy Family.
“They are part of our cornerstone,” she said.
At the opening Mass, Aymond blessed the new statue and referred to the presence of Holy Family in the life of St. Peter parish. “His homily spoke of the two parishes,” Clark said. “He said, ‘This is what we have come to, this is where we are today.’ It was a beautiful way to transition.”
The opening Mass included “maybe 10 families from Holy Family who were children at the time of the merger,” Clark said. “We hosted a breakfast for them to brainstorm and hear the hurt. These are women in their 60s; they remember being in the third grade or such and one day” they learned their parish was closed.
“There were a lot of hurt feelings,” Clark said. “We desperately felt the need to reach out and say please accept our apology on behalf of the church. ... You are important to our community.”
The anniversary committee also oversaw some updates for the church, which was built in 1940 as the third St. Peter structure.
The first church was a wooden building on the west bluff of the Bogue Falaya River in 1843. In 1892, the Rev. Joseph Koegerl built a new church and rectory on the corner of Rutland and Massachusetts streets. That church was moved to Columbia Street and West 32nd and became Holy Family when the current St. Peter church was dedicated in 1940 on Jefferson and East 19th Avenue.
“We have done a lot of necessary face-lifts in the church itself,” Clark said. “The interior has been painted, old carpet changed out and marble floors put in as well as beautiful woodwork added. The Stations of the Cross have been framed and lighted.”
Known as the oldest Catholic church on the north shore, St. Peter Parish was established in 1843. From 1916-1992, Benedictine priests were assigned to the parish from St. Joseph Abbey.
In 1992, the Rev. William McGough became the first diocesan priest assigned to the parish in 76 years. He served for 17 years, retiring in 2009. McGough was present at the opening Mass in March along with the current pastor, the Rev. Otis W. Young Jr., the 28th pastor of St. Peter Parish.
“It’s been a great year,” said Clark, who has been a parishioner at St. Peter for about 15 years and also worked as director of religious education in the children’s program. “It’s been a lot of work, but there’s been a lot of camaraderie and fellowship. I think you can’t possibly attend St. Peter and not know it’s the anniversary!”
“It’s been wonderful,” she said. “We have a small committee, eight of us, we work beautifully together. Father Otis has been extremely generous with us and the parish. He wanted the whole year to be memorable. That’s exactly what has happened.”