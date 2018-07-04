ST. TAMMANY PARISH HOSPITAL: St. Tammany Parish Hospital Service District No. 1 board of commissioners has chosen Joan M. Coffman as the new president and CEO for hospital. Coffman, a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, most recently served as president and CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System St. Mary's in Decatur, Illinois. Originally from New Orleans, Coffman worked with Tenet Healthcare Corp. as assistant administrator of Lindy Boggs Medical Center until 2005. Coffman holds a bachelor's degree from the University of St. Francis and master's degree in business administration from the University of New Orleans.
LAKEVIEW REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER: Tulane Health System has named Hiral Patel as CEO of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center. For the past two years, Patel has served as Lakeview Regional’s chief operating officer, helping shepherd several key initiatives for the hospital such as becoming a campus of Tulane Medical Center and becoming the first and only trauma center in St. Tammany Parish.
CAREGIVER COFFEE TALK: Caregivers will discuss ways to cope with stress, care for themselves and restore their energy from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the Slidell Memorial Hospital Regional Cancer Center, 1120 Robert Blvd., Slidell. For information, call (985) 280-6612.
LOOK GOOD ... FEEL BETTER IN SLIDELL: Women with cancer can get free makeup kits, step-by-step demonstrations, a free lunch and support from this program, which will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 9, at the Slidell Memorial Hospital Imaging Center, 1495 Gause Blvd., Slidell. To register, call (985) 280-2657.
YOGA FOR CANCER PATIENTS: Patricia Hart conducts free yoga classes for cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays on the second floor of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd., Slidell. The next class will be July 9. Wear loose-fitting clothing; mats are available for use. Registration and a medical release are required. For information, call Hart at (985) 707-4961.
ART THERAPY FOR CANCER PATIENTS: A free art therapy program for cancer patients will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 10, at the Slidell Memorial Hospital Regional Cancer Center, 1120 Robert Blvd. The program aims to enhance coping, confidence and stress management. For information or to enroll, call (985) 280-6612.
BABY SITTER TRAINING: A one-day Safe Sitter class for people ages 11-14 will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, in the community outreach center on the second floor of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Topics include how to rescue someone who’s choking and helpful information like what to do if there’s severe weather. The cost is $75, which includes a manual and completion card. For information, call (985) 280-8529. Registration packets are available at slidellmemorial.org/outreach.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT: The Council on Aging for St. Tammany Parish caregiver support program lets those caring for people with Alzheimer's, dementia or other age-related illnesses share their struggles and successes, guided by an experienced facilitator. For information, call (504) 339-1757. Sessions are scheduled at:
- Slidell Senior Center, 610 Cousin St., from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 10 and July 24.
- Covington Senior Center, 500 Theard St., from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 17 and July 31.
SAFE KIDS 101: Nurse Stephanie Daniels will present a Safe Kids 101 course for youth ages 9-14 from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 11, in the community outreach center on the second floor of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd. Topics will include basic first aid skills, digital and cooking safety, and how to handle unfamiliar scenarios. The cost is $35. For information and to register, call (985) 280-8529.
SUBSTANCE ADDICTION MINISTRY: The Substance Addiction Ministry at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1050 Robert Blvd., Slidell, has added two groups. Freedom to Change is a Narcotics Anonymous group for women that meets Mondays from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Room C. Looking Up is a Nar Anon family group that meets Fridays at 6 p.m. For information, call Deacon Louie Bauer at (985) 707-7261 or visit saintmmchurch.org/substance-adddiction-ministry-sam.
BETTER BREATHERS CLUB: The Better Breathers Club, a program of the American Lung Association, meets from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month in the Magnolia Room of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. The next meeting will be July 12. The club is meant for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as their caregivers. To register, visit lakeviewregional.com or call (985) 867-3900.
BREAST-FEEDING CLINIC: Lactation consultants will offer free support and encouragement from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 14, the Florida Avenue conference room at Slidell Memorial Hospital, 1025 Florida Ave., Slidell. To register, call (985) 280-8585 or visit slidellmemorial.org.
BABY LOVE: Expectant couples will get information about labor and delivery, postpartum care and pain options during labor from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 14, in the first-floor conference room of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Founders Building, 1150 Robert Blvd. To register, call (985) 280-2657 or visit slidellmemorial.org.
GIRL TALK: Girls ages 9-13 will learn about the physical, social and emotional changes of puberty during the Girl Talk session from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, in the first-floor conference room of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Founders Building, 1150 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Presenters will include pediatrician Alice LeBreton and dermatologist Deborah Hilton. Teens must be accompanied by an adult. The fee is $15 per family. To register, call (985) 280-2657 or visit slidellmemorial.org.
MEDICARE COUNSELING: The state Department of Insurance's Senior Health Insurance Information Program will offer counseling services for Medicare beneficiaries from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of each month at the Slidell Senior Center, 610 Cousin St. The next session will be July 18. The counselor is Medicare-certified and able to explain original Medicare, Medicare supplement insurance, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D. The counselor will be able to complete Medicare Part D comparisons and enrollment, assist with claims issues and explain Medicare enrollment periods. For more information, call (800) 259-5300 or visit ldi.la.gov/SHIIP.
SLIDELL AUTISM SUPPORT GROUP: Strengthening Outcomes with Autism Resources will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 18, in the community outreach center on the second floor of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd. For information, call Anne Galiano at (504) 812-9548.
WOMEN WARRIORS: Breast cancer patients, survivors and caregivers will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, in the first-floor conference room of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Founders Building, 1150 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 280-6611.
CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: People living with cancer and their caregivers will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, in the second-floor chapel of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Regional Cancer Center, 1120 Robert Blvd. For remote participation, call (985) 280-8958 at 1 p.m. on group day.
BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT: A bereavement support group will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 19, in the second-floor chapel at the Slidell Memorial Hospital Regional Cancer Center, 1120 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 280-6612.
MALL WALKERS: North Shore Square Mall, 150 Northshore Blvd., Slidell, will open for walkers at 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 25, through a partnership with Slidell Memorial Hospital, to encourage people to walk with the advantages of mall security, air conditioning and water fountains. For information, call (985) 280-8529.
REBOUND HEADACHES: Dr. Olga Fermo will discuss medication-overuse headaches, also known as rebound headaches, during a Lunch & Learn program at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 27, in the first-floor conference room of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Founders Building, 1150 Robert Blvd. Rebound headaches are a result of using as-needed pain medications too frequently. To register for the free event, call (985) 280-2657.
BIG BROTHER, BIG SISTER IN SLIDELL: A free Big Brother, Big Sister class for children ages 3-10 will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, in the Florida Avenue conference room at Slidell Memorial Hospital, 1025 Florida Ave. Children will learn safe ways to interact and care for their family’s new baby, practice diapering and make a special gift for the new baby. To register, call (985) 280-2657 or visit slidellmemorial.org.
CHILD SAFETY SEAT INSPECTIONS: The St. Tammany Parenting Center is scheduling appointments for free inspections of child safety seats. Call (985) 898-4435. Inspections also are held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Louisiana State Police Troop L headquarters, 2600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are appreciated. For information on the State Police program, call (985) 893-6250 or email greg.marchand@la.gov.
BABY AND ME TOBACCO-FREE: Slidell Memorial Hospital is holding smoking-cessation programs for expectant mothers on Mondays and Wednesdays by appointment. For information or to request an application, call Ashlee Menke at (504) 733-5539.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS: Gamblers Anonymous meets several times a week throughout the New Orleans area. Gamblers Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experiences, strength and hope with one another that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem. For information, call (855) 222-5542 or visit gamblersanonymous.org.