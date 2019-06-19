FRANCISCAN MISSIONARIES UNIVERSITY GRADS: Approximately 170 Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University (FranU) students were conferred masters, bachelors or associate degrees during the university’s commencement exercises in Baton Rouge recently. Local students included:
- Bachelor of science in nursing: Samantha Sue Hoover, of Slidell; Mary Elizabeth Ohlenforst, of Bush; Alexis Kate Sembera, of Covington; Paige Rita Pizzo, of Covington.
- Bachelor of science in respiratory therapy: Stanesha Victoria Dimes, of Covington.
- Associate of science in radiologic technology: Heather Lynn Smith, of Covington.
OKLAHOMA CITY UNIVERSITY: Emily Hynes, of Covington, and Brittany Dugas, of Mandeville, have been named to the Spring 2019 dean's list. Students must maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the list.
WHITE COAT: Elizabeth Scott, of Covington, received a white coat at the Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine White Coat Ceremony in Harrogate, Tennessee. Scott is a rising third-year osteopathic medical student.
DOCTORAL PROGRAM: Tulane's School of Social Work is launching an online doctorate in social work program with Noodle Partners. The first online doctorate program at Tulane and the only degree program of its kind in the Gulf South, it will go live in September. The 56-credit program can be pursued in a 2.5-year format. Applications are now being accepted. For information, see www.socialwork.tulane.edu
OLE MISS: Several St. Tammany Parish students received degrees at the 166th commencement exercises at the University of Mississippi in Oxford. Included were:
- Covington: Olivia Buquoi, Bachelor of Arts.
- Lacombe: Joseph Mason, Bachelor of Arts.
- Madisonville: Juliette St. Romain, Bachelor of Arts in journalism; and Turner St. Romain, Bachelor of Arts in journalism.
- Mandeville: Kyndall Clements, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Regan French, Bachelor of Science in geology; John Kenney, doctor of pharmacy; Christopher Rogers, Bachelor of Arts; Benjamin Kenney, master of accountancy and data analytics; Christopher Schell, Bachelor of Arts; Kathryn James, master of arts; and Bailee Bellevue, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering.
- Slidell: Sarah Eldred, doctor of pharmacy; and Katelyn Dreux, doctor of philosophy.
WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY: Connor Aberle, of Mandeville, recently earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and theater, with honors in sociology, from the Middletown, Connecticut, university.
SUMMER COURSES: Nunez Community College has a slate of classes during the summer, including the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute, hazardous materials awareness course, hazardous materials operations, adult education and English as a second language. For information on costs (some are free) and dates, contact (504) 278-6439 or visit www.nunez.edu.
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY: St. Tammany students were among the 442 students who earned recognition on the Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas. To be named on the Dean’s List a student must receive a 3.5 or higher. They are Jason Harding, of Madisonville and Jalen Williams, of Slidell.
CORNELL COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS: St. Tammany students have received scholarships to Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa. They are Greg Clark, of Mandeville, Dean's Scholarship; and Doug Schuler, of Abita Springs, Presidential Scholarship. Cornell College is a national liberal arts college with a distinctive One Course At A Time curriculum. Students take one class for 18 days.
VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY DEAN’S LIST: Silas David, of Slidell, was named to the spring 2019 Dean's List at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Ga. To be named on the Dean’s List a student must receive a 3.5 or higher.
UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA MONROE: St. Tammany students are among those recognized for either the Dean’s List or President’s List at ULM. To be named to the President’s List a student must have a 3.9 GPA. Students on the Dean's List have at least a 3.5 GPA.
• President’s List: Amanda Bridges of Abita Springs; Andy-kam Lam, Sydney Larousse, Victoria Liberto, Caroline Smith, Elizabeth White and Theresa White of Covington; Eden Buuck of Madisonville; Calette Corcoran, Robert Flowers, Amanda McDuffie, Brooke Mehle and Benjamin Watson of Mandeville; Jenna Creith, Taylor Matranga of Pearl River; Angelle Boudreaux, Jeffrey Hursey and Cassandra Morgan of Slidell.
• Dean’s List: Austin Hayes, Aaron Nguyen, Lina Pleng, Millicent Rollo and Kathryn White of Covington; Taylor LeBlanc of Madisonville; Jacquelyn Green, Christina Kirby and Amanda Mooney of Mandeville; Skye Minor and Austin Perkins of Pearl River; Ijeoma Anadi, Taylor Barrere, Allison Comeaux, Jessica Feraci, Macy Grigor, Victoria La, De’Andra LeMalle and Amoi Lyons of Slidell.
GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY: Wesley Bobbitt, of Slidell, was named to the President's List during the Spring 2019 semester at Georgia State University in Atlanta. To be eligible for the President's List, students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for the semester.
CASTLETON UNIVERSITY: Kamuran Karakus, of Covington, was named to the Dean's List for the spring semester at Castleton University in Castleton, Vt. For the Dean’s List, a student must receive a 3.5 GPA for the semester.